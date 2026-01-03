Discussion of article "How to Subscribe to Trading Signals" - page 115

N im trying for a years
 
Mazlan Mamat #:
Hey..it’s to complicated for me to buy or own copy Trade in here.. the sistem run so hard for Me to understand..please Help

Make sure you've done everything as described here: 

How to Subscribe to MT4/MT5 Signal

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731  (MT4)

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/336422  (MT5)

 

Hi guys, does it work on mt4 mobile or do i have to keep it on pc all the time? If so does it autotrade on mt4 mobile?

 
@Giulio22 #:Hi guys, does it work on mt4 mobile or do i have to keep it on pc all the time? If so does it autotrade on mt4 mobile?

No, not possible to have signal subscription on the MetaTrader mobile app. It has to be on the desktop MetaTrader application, either locally on your computer or remotely using a VPS service.

Also, there is no "auto trading" on the MetaTrader mobile application either. The mobile terminal can't run custom programs.

 
anyone can show article "rules become signal trader on mql5? thank you in advance
 
Hendrik Budi Widagdo #:
anyone can show article "rules become signal trader on mql5? thank you in advance

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/rules

 
MetaQuotes:

New article How to Subscribe to Trading Signals is published:

Author: MetaQuotes

After subsection 
Is the trading working automatically without need to be active , by just making connect and authority 

Or my account should be active to copy and execute the trades 


My question In other way
  When I subscribe to the signal and set up every thing in my PC , ( when I shot down my PC the signals will still work and my account in the broker will be under the signal authority, or the PC must be active and live also my broker account must be live and active and signing in? 

Thank 
 
MOHAMMED ALKHALIFAH #:
After subsection 
Is the trading working automatically without need to be active , by just making connect and authority 

Or my account should be active to copy and execute the trades 


My question In other way
  When I subscribe to the signal and set up every thing in my PC , ( when I shot down my PC the signals will still work and my account in the broker will be under the signal authority, or the PC must be active and live also my broker account must be live and active and signing in? 

Thank 

If you use MQL5 VPS you will be able to close your PC.


After payment via credit card does not allow me to subscribe to the signal
was debited the value and appears in payments but does not allow me to subscribe to the signal
Gives the option to subscribe but when I try it says this (image below)

if you can help me, thank you already !
 
Yesica Rodriguez #:
After payment via credit card does not allow me to subscribe to the signal
was debited the value and appears in payments but does not allow me to subscribe to the signal
Gives the option to subscribe but when I try it says this (image below)

if you can help me, thank you already !

It depends on when you paid:

  • if you used bank card so it may take some day or more - because it is international payment anyway;
  • if you paid by using your MQL5 forum account/balance so it is almost immediately.

You can check this link for subscription: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/subscriptions 
And if you see your subscription on this link so use the procedure/instruction on this post  about HowTo.

