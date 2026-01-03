Discussion of article "How to Subscribe to Trading Signals" - page 115
Hey..it’s to complicated for me to buy or own copy Trade in here.. the sistem run so hard for Me to understand..please Help
Make sure you've done everything as described here:
How to Subscribe to MT4/MT5 Signal
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731 (MT4)
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/336422 (MT5)
Hi guys, does it work on mt4 mobile or do i have to keep it on pc all the time? If so does it autotrade on mt4 mobile?
No, not possible to have signal subscription on the MetaTrader mobile app. It has to be on the desktop MetaTrader application, either locally on your computer or remotely using a VPS service.
Also, there is no "auto trading" on the MetaTrader mobile application either. The mobile terminal can't run custom programs.
anyone can show article "rules become signal trader on mql5? thank you in advance
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/rules
New article How to Subscribe to Trading Signals is published:
Author: MetaQuotes
After subsection
If you use MQL5 VPS you will be able to close your PC.
was debited the value and appears in payments but does not allow me to subscribe to the signal
Gives the option to subscribe but when I try it says this (image below)
if you can help me, thank you already !
After payment via credit card does not allow me to subscribe to the signal
It depends on when you paid:
You can check this link for subscription: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/subscriptions
And if you see your subscription on this link so use the procedure/instruction on this post #1148 about HowTo.