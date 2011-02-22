Automated Trading Championship 2010 - page 18
BEFORE:
2010.09.23 09:35
1. Copy
experts\expertshadday.ex5 ok
2. Compile
3. Configuration
expertshadday on EURAUD:M30 every tick 2010.01.01-2010.08.01
4. Start
finished in 3 min 43 sec
5. Statistics
740 kb of log files
519 trades, 1038 deals, profit 139229.49 USD
No errors!
NOW:
2010.09.25 04:44
1. Copy
experts\expertshadday.ex5 ok
2. Compile
3. Configuration
expertshadday on EURAUD:M30 every tick 2010.01.01-2010.08.01
4. Start
finished in 0 min 0 sec
5. Statistics
0 kb of log files
strategy tester report not found
1 errors
Simply it doesnt start
Please wait. All EAs with the same error will be recheck (may be manually - there is 1 week before Championship starts)
Thanks.
And Good luck to all.
I uploaded an updated version of my EA last night. It got approved, but I am sure the tester was testing my old version because the report is basically the same as the one before the update, and the name of the updated version is "XXXFinal.ex5" but from the report it was "XXX.ex5"--the file name of my previous versions.
Please wait. All EAs with the same error will be recheck (may be manually - there is 1 week before Championship starts)
How come the number of participants got down to 320 from 341?
What happened for those 21 guys?
Mr Starikov,
PLEASE, I have never received any response to any message I send on Championship forum.
I am accepted in the chamionship.
I would like the answer: Can changes still be made to EA files submitted and already accepted?
THANK YOU IN ADVANCE!
-Adam Leipold (everlongh)
No. You cannot submit changed EA.
Registration is closed and we are processing submitted EAs. We cannot process all the EAs again and again - we need for some silence time to provide Championship infrastructure
Sorry for no reply in your profile - we are really busy
ATC 2010: Premature Start of the Contest???
I've just logged in my contest account with the demo password (of course "MetaTrader") and found my EA has started working from yesterday.
Is it gonna back to $10,000 on Monday?
the icon of account gold color.
Is that use REAL type account? no demo ?