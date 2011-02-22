Automated Trading Championship 2010 - page 19
the icon of account gold color.
Is that use REAL type account? no demo ?
ENUM_ACCOUNT_TRADE_MODE
Identifier
Description
ACCOUNT_TRADE_MODE_DEMO
Demo account
ACCOUNT_TRADE_MODE_CONTEST
Contest account
ACCOUNT_TRADE_MODE_REAL
Real account
There are 3 types of accounts. It seems Real account and Contest account have the gold icon.
BTW, the balance on my account is back to $10,000 now.
Hi,
I would like to use the Participant's login in order to watch my contest account realtime using MetaTrader 5 Client Terminal at the trade server access.metatrader5.com:443.
I know my account number, but my password. After registration close, my password disappeared from 'championship.mql5.com/2010/MyProfil/File' page.
So, how can I login to the access.metatrader5.com:443 server to watch my contest account?
Thank you.
Relative (Lime)
Hi
The password is MetaTrader as indicated on the competition page:
Oh!
Thank you Olowsam!
Hi stringo. I have issue with my ea. Its not picking trade any longer. I already missed 3 winning trades yesterday alone. I sent a private msg through my log in section. I will like you guys to look into it let me know steps to take
micade
Your EA is working
Hi Stringo,
My expert was supposed to modify the previously opened positions and place new ones (EURUSD) this morning, but none of these happened...
Is there any problem somewhere?
Thanks
Samuel
Hi micade,
My ATC2010 EA is in same situation.
And I found the fact that some participant's MT5 are stopped from 14th. Oct.
Please check your WEB's Journal tab.
If your MT5 is working, below messages should be left on record in each 3hours, even though EA did not take action.
scanning network finished
scanning network for access points
But some participant's Journal (micade, me, and more), they are not recorded.
I believe MT5 are stopped and not working now by some reason.