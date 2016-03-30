Forecast for Q1'16 - levels for GBP/USD - page 6
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2016.03.17 13:14
GBP/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Bank of England Rate Decision and 41 pips price movement
2016-03-17 12:00 GMT | [GBP - Official Bank Rate]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for GBP in our case)
[GBP - Official Bank Rate] = Interest rate at which the BOE lends to financial institutions overnight.
==========
"The Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) sets monetary policy to meet the 2% inflation target and in a way that helps to sustain growth and employment. At its meeting ending on 16 March 2016, the MPC voted unanimously to maintain Bank Rate at 0.5%. The Committee also voted unanimously to maintain the stock of purchased assets financed by the issuance of central bank reserves at £375 billion."
==========
GBPUSD M5: 41 pips price movement by Bank of England Rate Decision news event :
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Market Condition Evaluation based on standard indicators in Metatrader 5
Sergey Golubev, 2016.03.17 16:39
Forecast for Tomorrow - levels for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
EUR/USD: intra-day breakout. This pair is on bullish intra-day breakout for H4 timeframe: price broke key resistance levels on the way to uptrend and it was bounced from 1.1342 resistance level. Chinkou Span line is located to be above the price indicating the intra-day breakout to be continuing. If the price breaks 1.1342 resistance to above so the primary bullish trend will be re-started, otherwise - ranging bullish.
GBP/USD: bullish breakout with 1.4481 resistance to be broken for the breakout to be continuing. The intra-day price (H4) for this pair is on very similar situation with EURUSD: intra-day breakout. The price was bounced from 1.4481 level on the way to uptrend. Absolute Strength indicator is estimating the bullish trend, and Chinkou Span line is indicating the breakout to be continuing in the near future.
USD/JPY: ranging bearish. Intra-day price (H4) is located to be below Ichimoku cloud for the primary bearish market condition: the price is started to be ranging within 110.66 support and 112.22 resistance levels. Absolute Strength indicator is estimating for the bearish trend to be continuing, and Chinkou Span line is indicating the ranging bearish condition in the near future.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2016.03.22 08:38
Trading News Events: U.K. Consumer Price Index (based on the article)
What’s Expected:
Why Is This Event Important:
The BoE looks poised to retain its current policy ahead of the U.K. Referendum in June as the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) remains unanimous in keeping the benchmark interest rate at the record-low, but signs of stronger price growth may encourage Governor Mark Carney to adopt a more hawkish tone over the coming months as the central bank sees a risk of overshooting the 2% inflation-target over the policy horizon.
Nevertheless, waning confidence paired with fears surrounding the U.K. Referendum may drag on inflation, and signs of easing price growth may produce near-term headwinds for the sterling as market participants push out bets for a BoE rate-hike.
How To Trade This Event Risk
Bullish GBP Trade: Headline & Core Inflation Meet/Beat Market Forecast
Bearish GBP Trade: U.K. CPI Report Disappoints
- Need red, five-minute candle following the print to consider a short GBP/USD trade.
- If market reaction favors selling sterling, short GBP/USD with two separate position.
- Set stop at the near-by swing high/reasonable distance from entry; look for at least 1:1 risk-to-reward.
- Move stop to entry on remaining position once initial target is hit, set reasonable limit.
Potential Price Targets For The Release
- Need green, five-minute candle to favor a long GBP/USD trade.
- Implement same setup as the bearish British Pound trade, just in reverse.
GBPUSD Daily
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2016.03.22 10:57
GBP/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: U.K. Consumer Price Index and 42 pips price movement
2016-03-22 09:30 GMT | [GBP - CPI]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for GBP in our case)
[GBP - CPI] = Change in the price of goods and services purchased by consumers.
==========
==========
GBPUSD M5: 42 pips price movement by U.K. Consumer Price Index news event :
Quick Technical Overview - Sell GBP: intra-day price is breaking 1.42 support for the bearish reversal
GBP/USD: possible intra-day bearish reversal. H4 price broke Ichimoku cloud and it was stopped by 1.4203 key bearish support level. if the price breaks this level to below so the bearish reversal will be started up to 1.4052 bearish target. Absolute Strength indicator is estimating the bearish condition to be started, and Chinkou Span line came to be very close to the price for the good possible breakdown in the near future for example.
There are the following news events which will be affected on GBP/USD price movement for the week:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2016.03.23 07:23
Technical Targets for GBP/USD by United Overseas Bank (based on the article)
GBP/USD: ranging bearish within 1.40/1.45 area
Daily price is located below 100 period SMA and 200 period SMA for the primary bearish market condition with the secondary ranging within 1.4052 support level and 1.4535 resistance level.
RSI indicator is estimating the secondary ranging to be continuing.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2016.03.24 07:43Trading the News: U.K. Retail Sales (based on the article)
The U.K. Retail Sales report may produce headwinds for the British Pound and drag on GBP/USD as signs of a slowing recovery provides the Bank of England (BoE) with greater scope to further delay its normalization cycle.
What’s Expected:
Why Is This Event Important:
Even though BoE argues that the next policy move will be to lift the benchmark interest rate off of the record-low, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) may preserve its current policy throughout 2016 in an effort to mitigate the downside risks surrounding the real economy.
Nevertheless, the expansion in private-sector lending paired with the ongoing improvement in labor-market dynamics may boost household spending, and a positive development may generate a near-term rebound in GBP/USD as it puts pressure on Governor Mark Carney and Co. to normalize monetary policy sooner rather than later.
How To Trade This Event Risk
Bearish GBP Trade: Retail Sales Slips 1.0% or Greater
Bullish GBP Trade: U.K. Consumption Beats Market Expectations
- Need red, five-minute candle following the GDP report to consider a short British Pound trade.
- If market reaction favors bearish sterling trade, short GBP/USD with two separate position.
- Set stop at the near-by swing high/reasonable distance from entry; look for at least 1:1 risk-to-reward.
- Move stop to entry on remaining position once initial target is hit, set reasonable limit.
Potential Price Targets For The Release
- Need green, five-minute candle to favor a long GBP/USD trade.
- Implement same setup as the bearish British Pound trade, just in reverse.
GBPUSD Daily
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2016.03.24 11:07
GBP/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: U.K. Retail Sales and 31 pips range price movement
2016-03-24 09:30 GMT | [GBP - Retail Sales]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for GBP in our case)
[GBP - Retail Sales] = Change in the total value of inflation-adjusted sales at the retail level.
==========
==========
GBPUSD M5: 31 pips range price movement by U.K. Retail Sales news event :
Quick Technical Overview: Forecasts for GBP/USD
GBP/USD. Daily price is located below 100-day SMA/200-day SMA ranging area for the bearish market condition: the price is ranging within 1.4052 support level and Fibo resistance level at 1.4534. If the price breaks 1.4052 support level to below on close daily bar so the bearish trend will be continuing; if the price breaks Fibo resistance level at 1.4534 to above so the bear market rally will be started up to the bullish reversal level at 1.4667.
There are the following news events which will be affected on GBP/USD price movement for the week:
Short-term forecast: the price will be on ranging bearish within Fibo levels.
Medium-term forecast: the key resistance at 1.4052 will be broken to below.
Long-term forecast (by year-end): price will be moved inside 1.40/1.38 s/r channel.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2016.03.29 16:05
GBP/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: BoE Financial Policy Committee and 16 pips price movement
2016-03-29 11:00 GMT | [GBP - BoE Financial Policy Committee]
[GBP - BoE Financial Policy Committee] = policy changes taken and commentary about the economic conditions comments.
=========="In an environment of low inflation and continued weakness in investment and productivity growth, prospects for global nominal growth are subdued. This raises questions about resilience to future adverse shocks, particularly for EMEs where debt levels continue to rise and terms of trade have deteriorated. In this environment, the re-acceleration of credit growth in China is concerning. In some advanced economies, lower nominal interest rates associated with weak growth prospects are restraining profitability in banking systems that are still in post-crisis repair and pose challenges for some banking business models. Globally, bank equity prices have fallen significantly and a material proportion of banks are now trading below book value."
==========
GBPUSD M5: 16 pips price movement by BoE Financial Policy Committee news event :