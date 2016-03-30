Forecast for Q1'16 - levels for GBP/USD - page 5
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GBPUSD Technical Analysis 2016, 06.03 - 13.03: secondary rally to possible breakout with bullish reversal
Daily price is on primary bearish market condition with the secondary rally which was started in the end of the February this year. Chinkou Span line is very near to be crossed with the price from below to above for the possible breakout, and Absolute Strange indicator is evaluating the price movement as the secondary secondary rally with the possible bullish reversal in the near future.
If D1 price will break 1.3835 support level on close bar so the bearish trend will be continuing.
If D1 price will break 1.4695 resistance level on close bar from below to above so the reversal of the price movement from the primary bearish to the ranging bullish condition will be started.
If not so the price will be on ranging within the levels.
SUMMARY : bear market rallyTREND : bearish
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Sergey Golubev, 2016.03.07 08:07
Technical Targets for GBP/USD by United Overseas Bank (based on the article)
GBP/USD: Ranging bearish
Daily price is located below 100-day SMA and 200-day SMA for the porimary bearish market condition with the secondary ranging: the price is ranging within 1.4247 resistance and 1.3835 support levels.
RSI indicator is estimating the bearish trend to be continuing.
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Sergey Golubev, 2016.03.08 10:52
GBP/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: BOE Gov Carney Speaks and 24 pips range price movement
2016-03-08 09:15 GMT | [GBP - BOE Gov Carney Speaks]
[GBP - BOE Gov Carney Speaks] = the speech is on United Kingdom's European Union membership before the Parliamentary Committee, in London.
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GBPUSD M5: 24 pips range price movement by BOE Gov Carney Speaks news event :
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Sergey Golubev, 2016.03.09 11:04
GBP/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: UK Manufacturing Production and 18 pips range price movement
2016-03-09 09:30 GMT | [GBP - Manufacturing Production]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for GBP in our case)
[GBP - Manufacturing Production] = Change in the total inflation-adjusted value of output produced by manufacturers.
=========="Total production is estimated to have increased by 0.3% between December 2015 and January 2016. There were increases in 3 of the 4 main sectors, with manufacturing (the largest component of production), having the largest positive contribution, increasing by 0.7%."
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GBPUSD M5: 18 pips range price movement by UK Manufacturing Production news event :
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Sergey Golubev, 2016.03.11 09:21
Technical Targets for GBP/USD by United Overseas Bank (based on the article)
GBP/USD: secondary rally to be started by 1.43 resistance level to be broken
Daily price is located below 100-day SMA and 200-day SMA for the primary bearish market condition with the secondary ranging: the price is ranging within 1.4316 resistance and 1.3835 support levels.
RSI indicator is estimating the secondary rally to be started.
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Sergey Golubev, 2016.03.13 11:40
Fundamental Weekly Forecasts for US Dollar, GBP/USD, USDJPY, and GOLD (based on the article)
US Dollar - "The Dollar has dropped ahead of the important meeting deflating some of the hawkish premium, but there is still considerable bullish interest behind the currency considering it a mild pace would still be a severe contrast to its counterparts. Furthermore, we have seen a shift in how the market responds to further drive to the dovish extreme of the policy spectrum. The BoJ adopted negative rates and saw the markets flip against the traditional ‘dovish move equates to bullish capital market, bearish currency’ equation within 24 hours. The ECB’s stimulus bomb this past week broke the function instantly. The market response will likely be a settling of confused speculative interpretations."
GBP/USD - "For the British Pound the big-picture trend remains fairly clear—the GBP/USD exchange rate has fallen in 14 out of the past 19 months. The biggest risk remains a British exit (“Brexit”) from the European Union and the uncertainty it represents. Until there is clarity on that front we do not expect a material GBP recovery."
USD/JPY - "The strong JPY year-to-day is likely to have companies expanding more slowly as their goods have become more expensive by nearly 5% on a global scale to where they were at the end of 2015, and at the same time, demand from Asian countries may continue to drop on tightened lending conditions."
GOLD (XAU/USD) - "Gold looks to be marking a weekly doji after stretching into a fresh yearly high of 1284. Heading into the FOMC next week, the long-side is vulnerable for a pullback but the broader trade remains constructive while above slope support extending off the July low. Key near-term topside resistance objectives stand at the 2015 high-week close at 1239 backed by the 2014 high-week reversal close at 1334. A break sub-1151/55 would be needed to reassert the broader short-trend in bullion."
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Sergey Golubev, 2016.03.16 07:34
Trading News Events: U.K. Claimant Count Change (based on the article)
What’s Expected:
Even though the EU referendum clouds the economic outlook for the U.K., a further improvement in labor-market dynamics may spur a split within the Bank of England (BoE) as central bank officials remain upbeat on the economy and see a risk of overshooting the 2% inflation-target over the policy horizon.
Nevertheless, waning confidence along with the slowdown in service-based activity may drag on employment, and a dismal labor report may produce near-term headwinds for the sterling as it market participants push out bets for a BoE rate-hike.
How To Trade This Event Risk
Bullish GBP Trade: U.K. Job/Wage Growth Exceed Market Forecast
Bearish GBP Trade: Jobless Claims, Average Hourly Earnings Disappoint
- Need green, five-minute candle following the print to consider a long GBP/USD trade.
- If market reaction favors buying sterling, long GBP/USD with two separate position.
- Set stop at the near-by swing low/reasonable distance from entry; look for at least 1:1 risk-to-reward.
- Move stop to entry on remaining position once initial target is hit, set reasonable limit.
Potential Price Targets For The Release
- Need red, five-minute candle to favor a short GBP/USD trade.
- Implement same setup as the bullish British Pound trade, just in reverse.
GBPUSD Daily
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Sergey Golubev, 2016.03.16 10:54
GBP/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: UK Jobless Claims and 30 pips range price movement
2016-03-16 09:30 GMT | [GBP - Claimant Count Change]
if actual < forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for GBP in our case)
[GBP - Claimant Count Change] = Change in the number of people claiming unemployment-related benefits during the previous month.
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GBPUSD M5: 30 pips range price movement by UK Jobless Claims news event :
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Sergey Golubev, 2016.03.17 10:05
Technical Targets for GBP/USD by United Overseas Bank (based on the article)
GBP/USD: ranging bullish - 1.4311 resistance to be broken for the strong bullish trend to be continuing
M15 price is located above 100 period SMA and 200 period SMA for the primary bullish market condition with the secondary ranging: the price is ranging within 1.4311 resistance and S1 Yearly Pivot level at 1.4222.
RSI indicator is estimating the secondary ranging to be continuing.