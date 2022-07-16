server proxy problem
- Is there any Online chat support?
- "Please specify the proxy server options" - How to install MT4 platforms?
- Cannot install Metatrader 5
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Is there any Online chat support?
Sergey Golubev, 2022.05.26 06:53
Something is wrong with your Windows.
Besides, 32 bit Windows is not supported by Metatrader 5 anymore.
So, update/change your Windows version on your computer, and install all updated on Windows.
After that you may use the following procedure about how to install:
How to install clean MT4 and any build of MT5 (3 examples with screenshots): this page
CHR0110:
Hello i have a problem installing both mt4 or mt5 it asks for a proxy server right away don't even let me have an installation folder and when i type in proxy login it says something went wrong try another time i don't know why this is happening is this a windows thing cause the mt5 and 4 app work fine in my phone i have win 7 32 bit
This is the solution:
If you already have an mt4/5 installed in your pc or another pc, copy the entire metatrader folder from the program files of your computer, and paste it on the program file of the vps you're trying to install the mt4/5 on.
Goodluck
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