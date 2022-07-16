server proxy problem

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Hello i have a problem installing both mt4 or mt5 it asks for a proxy server right away don't even let me have an installation folder and when i type in proxy login it says something went wrong try another time i don't know why this is happening 
is this  a windows thing cause the mt5  and 4 app work fine in my phone 
i have win 7 32 bit 
 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

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Sergey Golubev, 2022.05.26 06:53

Something is wrong with your Windows.
Besides, 32 bit Windows is not supported by Metatrader 5 anymore.
So, update/change your Windows version on your computer, and install all updated on Windows.

After that you may use the following procedure about how to install:

How to install clean MT4 and any build of MT5 (3 examples with screenshots): this page


 

CHR0110:

Hello i have a problem installing both mt4 or mt5 it asks for a proxy server right away don't even let me have an installation folder and when i type in proxy login it says something went wrong try another time i don't know why this is happening is this  a windows thing cause the mt5  and 4 app work fine in my phone i have win 7 32 bit 



This is the solution:


If you already have an mt4/5 installed in your pc or another pc, copy the entire metatrader folder from the program files of your computer, and paste it on the program file of the vps you're trying to install the mt4/5 on.


Goodluck

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