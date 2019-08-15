Experts: News Hour Trade

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News Hour Trade:

Expert Advisor I have developed for News Time Trading (set time and leave it).

Author: SHERIFF Hassan

 

Hi and thank you for this script; I just tried it on my demo account, and it looks it works. 

I would just welcome some more information (I trade almost three years, but still am quite dumb). 

- Can I close Metatrader or it has to be open, like when using Trailing Stop? Oh, this was pretty much answered by itself, sorry. 

- The Price Gap or Price Offset - what is this item for, please?

- Just now, right after I started my praise, I noticed the script, tentatively set for 21.00 hour here, set each Buy Stop and Sell Stop instruments at the same time. Is it because some abrupt (but small) movement, or did I get something wrong? 

 

Thank you for your patience with me.

 

Martin König  

 

Hi,

Price Gap or Price Offset is add/deduct no. of pips for buy/sell from current price.

eg:

News time is 11:30 AM  for my server time.

So I use start time as 11.29AM

Price gap is 15 to 20 pips (which will add/subtract no. of pips when ea execute at the time of start time.)

at 11.29 market close price is 1.5500 , ea will will place buystop as 1.5515and sellstop as 1.5485 ( if i set price gap as 15 pips)

if you set trailing stop your system must be online.

if trailing is disabled ea will take sl and tp accordingly.

The EA i use at news time and make good profit sofar.

mostly i use this EA for AUD and NZD news.

if AUD news are upcoming i run all AUD pairs and run with 5 min time frame.

not all news i will prefer. only CASH Rate,CPI,Important Major news.

Happy Piping..

 

Thank you very much, in the meantime I got it with the buy/sell stops, so now I fully understand, after several tries today. 

Great job, many thanks! 

 
great EA works like a dream thank you very much for this its exactly what i was looking for
 

Today's Trade Results using NewsHourTrade EA:

Settings I applied for the above NZD news. (which can be useful for newbies how to setup the EA to trade @ news time)

NZD Cash Rate news @ 00.00PM midnight for my server time (2:30 IST), Market open hour of the day

so i applied the folllowing settings as 1 minute before news time (server time)

Chart is 5 min TF

Good Luck and Enjoy Pips....

[Deleted]  
Hi Sherif Hassan, I saw your EA and I picked interest, I opened a thread in Forex Factory where I acknowledged you. You may want to join us there to talk about trading the news, the link is

http://www.forexfactory.com/showthread.php?t=557151

see you there, thanks again
 
SHERIFF Hassan:

Hi,

Price Gap or Price Offset is add/deduct no. of pips for buy/sell from current price.

eg:

News time is 11:30 AM  for my server time.

So I use start time as 11.29AM

Price gap is 15 to 20 pips (which will add/subtract no. of pips when ea execute at the time of start time.)

at 11.29 market close price is 1.5500 , ea will will place buystop as 1.5515and sellstop as 1.5485 ( if i set price gap as 15 pips)

if you set trailing stop your system must be online.

if trailing is disabled ea will take sl and tp accordingly.

The EA i use at news time and make good profit sofar.

mostly i use this EA for AUD and NZD news.

if AUD news are upcoming i run all AUD pairs and run with 5 min time frame.

not all news i will prefer. only CASH Rate,CPI,Important Major news.

Happy Piping..

 

 

 

NICE EA SHERIFF BRO KEEP IT UP YOU ARE DOING GOOD WORK THANKS 

 
SHERIFF Hassan:

Today's Trade Results using NewsHourTrade EA:

Settings I applied for the above NZD news. (which can be useful for newbies how to setup the EA to trade @ news time)

NZD Cash Rate news @ 00.00PM midnight for my server time (2:30 IST), Market open hour of the day

so i applied the folllowing settings as 1 minute before news time (server time)

Chart is 5 min TF

Good Luck and Enjoy Pips....

Thankyou for sharing , Please Add magic Number extern fuction to this the Best EA . Great job, many thanks! 
 
Penta Baru:
Thankyou for sharing , Please Add magic Number extern fuction to this the Best EA . Great job, many thanks! 
Yes. I will add in my next updates.
 

NewsHourTrade EA Updated Version:

Added Magaic Number. Happy Piping....

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