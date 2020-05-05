Problem setting up OpenCL
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ERR_OPENCL_SELECTDEVICE
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5114
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OpenCL device selection error
Marco vd Heijden:
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ERR_OPENCL_SELECTDEVICE
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5114
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OpenCL device selection error
Thank you. I have figured out a way of selecting the device.
Nelson Wanyama:
Thank you. I have figured out a way of selecting the device.
Turns out that the mt5 opencl library somehow cannot create a context for the CL program, yet the program works fine without using the library.
If it works for others out there, I wonder why it's giving me a headache!
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Hello there.
I have been trying to setup OpenCL for computations in vain. I have updated my device drivers and all that but nothing seems to be working.
Tried testing my GPU performance using other tools and it seems to be working fine. Still, Mt5 is showing errors as in the attached image. I really don't know if Mt5 is the issue or not.
I'm running on windows10 with an intel (R) HD Graphics.
Please advice.