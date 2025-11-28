Urge Control
I'm looking for an EA or system that locks the parameters so they cannot be changed for a certain period (e.g., 30 days). Features:
✓ Parameter lock (time-based)
✓ Permanent blocking upon limit violation (restart-proof)
✓ Manual trade detection and blocking
✓ Emergency code (single-use)
✓ Partner notification (optional)
Respectfully, this is not a trading strategy. For lack of a better phrase, you need to "get organized." Why am I talking about organization when you ask about psychology? In trading, the two are hopelessly intertwined.
If you're going to use an EA, you have to have some testing statistics to back it up. In order to be consistently profitable, an EA must either:
- Win more trades than it loses, or
- Its average win must be substantially larger than its average loss.
The latter is more likely. For example, an EA that routinely loses 5 trades consecutively can still be profitable if the average win is 12 times the size of the average loss. If you prove this out by way of backtesting or forward testing, your feelings toward any individual trade or string of trades will be carried away by the breeze--you will know that, over time, the numbers are in your favor.
Hello dear forum members,
I have been trading for a long time and have reached a certain level in technical analysis. However, I realized that my biggest enemy is myself. I have serious problems with overtrading and impulse control.
My problem is this:
I set my daily trading limit (e.g., 5 trades)
I set a maximum loss limit (e.g., $200)
After the first few losses, I succumb to the urge to “make one more trade”
I change the EA limits myself
Result: Even bigger losses
The solution I'm looking for:
I'm looking for an EA or system that locks the parameters so they cannot be changed for a certain period (e.g., 30 days). Features:
✓ Parameter lock (time-based)
✓ Permanent blocking upon limit violation (restart-proof)
✓ Manual trade detection and blocking
✓ Emergency code (single-use)
✓ Partner notification (optional)
What I've tried:
<redacted> EA - nice, but parameters can be changed
Manual discipline - unsuccessful
Various risk management EAs - all can be bypassed
My questions:
Is there such an EA?
If so, would you share your experiences?
Has anyone had a custom EA written? What is the cost?
Do you have any alternative solutions?
Note: I work with prop firms like <redacted>, so the solution must comply with broker/prop firm rules.
I don't think I'm the only one facing this issue. Many traders say, “I can't stop myself.” Let's find a solution together.
I'm open to psychological support suggestions, but I want to establish a technical security barrier first.
Thanks,
Hello! As a fellow trader who understands the psychological battle of "just one more trade," I completely empathize with your situation. You have identified the core issue: in a battle between your willpower and your access to the terminal, access always wins.
The bad news is that standard MetaTrader 4/5 terminals are designed to be open. There is no native "unbreakable" lock because the user is the administrator of the software. If you can add an EA, you can remove it.
However, the solution lies in removing yourself from the administration of the risk rules.
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Hello dear forum members,
I have been trading for a long time and have reached a certain level in technical analysis. However, I realized that my biggest enemy is myself. I have serious problems with overtrading and impulse control.
My problem is this:
I set my daily trading limit (e.g., 5 trades)
I set a maximum loss limit (e.g., $200)
After the first few losses, I succumb to the urge to “make one more trade”
I change the EA limits myself
Result: Even bigger losses
The solution I'm looking for:
I'm looking for an EA or system that locks the parameters so they cannot be changed for a certain period (e.g., 30 days). Features:
✓ Parameter lock (time-based)
✓ Permanent blocking upon limit violation (restart-proof)
✓ Manual trade detection and blocking
✓ Emergency code (single-use)
✓ Partner notification (optional)
What I've tried:
<redacted> EA - nice, but parameters can be changed
Manual discipline - unsuccessful
Various risk management EAs - all can be bypassed
My questions:
Is there such an EA?
If so, would you share your experiences?
Has anyone had a custom EA written? What is the cost?
Do you have any alternative solutions?
Note: I work with prop firms like <redacted>, so the solution must comply with broker/prop firm rules.
I don't think I'm the only one facing this issue. Many traders say, “I can't stop myself.” Let's find a solution together.
I'm open to psychological support suggestions, but I want to establish a technical security barrier first.
Thanks,