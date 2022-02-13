Can I close the EA's opened positions manually?

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Hi friends. I hope you are enjoying a nice day. 
I have an EA with an strategy, that I want it to only open positions. Of course there's rule for closing the positions in emergency situations. However, I want to be able to close the positions myself, because I'll probably be able to avoid a profit trade becoming a loss trade (based on technical and fundamental analysis).
So if there's no code for closing the positions manually by me in my EA, will I be able to close them manually, or there must be a code for that? If so, what would it be?
 
Alirzen:
Hi friends. I hope you are enjoying a nice day. 
I have an EA with an strategy, that I want it to only open positions. Of course there's rule for closing the positions in emergency situations. However, I want to be able to close the positions myself, because I'll probably be able to avoid a profit trade becoming a loss trade (based on technical and fundamental analysis).
So if there's no code for closing the positions manually by me in my EA, will I be able to close them manually, or there must be a code for that? If so, what would it be?

No problems closing ea deals manually, just close the order(s) in your terminal or by phone app ;)

 
Kenneth Parling:

No problems closing ea deals manually, just close the order(s) in your terminal or by phone app ;)

I got it. Thank you very much. 🙏
 
Alirzen:
I got it. Thank you very much. 🙏

sure no problem ;)

 
Kenneth Parling:

sure no problem ;)

Sorry to ask but do you have any experience with EAs. Do you know how to activate them and have them working 24/7? Well i have a VPS from Metaquotes, will it be enough for my purpose? If so, what is the process to activate EA on it?
 
Alirzen:
Sorry to ask but do you have any experience with EAs. Do you know how to activate them and have them working 24/7? Well i have a VPS from Metaquotes, will it be enough for my purpose? If so, what is the process to activate EA on it?

Yes, you load your EA on the chart you want to trade with, setup your EA settings, click the Autotrading button and then right click on your MQL5 VPS server, in the Navigator window >> Synchronize experts, indicators.





 
Eleni Anna Branou:

Yes, you load your EA on the chart you want to trade with, setup your EA settings, click the Autotrading button and then right click on your MQL5 VPS server, in the Navigator window >> Synchronize experts, indicators.

It was very helpfull, Thank you very much! Just one little question: how should i get sure that AutoTrading is Enabled? When the icon becomes green?

 
Alirzen:

It was very helpfull, Thank you very much! Just one little question: how should i get sure that AutoTrading is Enabled? When the icon becomes green?

When migrating to MQL5 vps auto trading is always on no matter if you have auto trading on/off in your terminal.The button in your terminal turn red(auto trading off) after migrating

 
Alirzen:

It was very helpfull, Thank you very much! Just one little question: how should i get sure that AutoTrading is Enabled? When the icon becomes green?

Yes, the Autotrading button green and the EA face on the upper right corner smiling.

 
You can read more about MQL5 vps here
 
Eleni Anna Branou:

Yes, the Autotrading button green and the EA face on the upper right corner smiling.

Kenneth Parling:
You can read more about MQL5 vps here

Thank you both very very much.

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