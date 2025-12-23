[BUG] MT5 Build 5440 (21 Nov 2025): Critical GUI Rendering Issue in Custom MQL Applications
Changed the Inter font to another Verdana / Roboto - the text is now displayed,
but all elements with webdings font do not work.
My MQL applications were working perfectly with their visual panels in the previous MT5 builds.
This visual bug only appeared after the terminal automatically updated to Build 5440 .
Hello @Rashid Umarov
In build 5445 the issue still persists.
Custom fonts are not displayed at all. For example, the installed Google font Inter does not appear in the terminal.
Only default Windows system fonts are rendered.
Even Roboto — which is widely used — sometimes fails to load and is not visible. Any text that uses a custom font simply does not appear on the chart.
I think I have found the main reason for this behavior:
- Previously, when a font was not found, the terminal would automatically fall back to a standard system font (for example, Verdana), so the text was still displayed.
- Now, if a font is not found, no fallback is applied, and as a result the text is not displayed at all.
This is very important because from MQL we do not have access to any function that can list installed system fonts or check if a specific font exists.
We cannot know whether the user has a font like Roboto installed or not (for example, on Windows Server 2022 it is not available by default).
Because of this, we cannot reliably choose “safe” fonts from code.
At the same time, standard icon fonts like Webdings still render incorrectly.
All this creates a serious problem for trading panels and graphical interfaces: users see missing text or broken UI elements. Many Market users have automatic terminal updates, and then they start sending complaints that the Expert Advisor panel is not visible on the screen.
Could you please:
- Confirm whether this change in font fallback behavior is intentional, and
- Consider restoring the previous behavior (fallback to a default font when the requested font is not available), or provide an MQL API to check available fonts?
Thank you in advance for your help.
I would also like to report that, starting from build 5445, the terminal is no longer able to display Chinese, Korean, or Japanese characters inside the same expert panel.
In previous builds (including 5430), CJK characters were rendered correctly through the standard Windows fallback fonts.
However, in build 5445 these characters now appear as empty boxes or are not displayed at all.
This affects:
-
Chinese (Simplified / Traditional)
-
Korean Hangul
-
Japanese (Hiragana / Katakana / Kanji)
Again, no changes were made to the script or the font settings — only the terminal build has changed.
It seems that build 5445 introduced a change in the rendering engine that breaks Unicode and fallback fonts, especially for complex and multi-byte languages.
I would like to report a problem with Arabic text rendering that appeared in the latest MetaTrader 5 update.
I am using the exact same expert panel, compiled in build 5445.
However, Arabic strings are no longer displayed correctly in the terminal.
✔ Left screenshot — build 5430
Arabic text is rendered properly and all characters appear in the correct order.
✘ Right screenshot — build 5445
The same panel displays broken Arabic text (Text Shaping):
-
characters are reversed or out of order
-
some glyphs are replaced incorrectly
-
text layout becomes unreadable
Nothing in the code, fonts, or panel settings was changed.
Only the terminal build is different.
I have attached two full screenshots showing both versions side by side for comparison.
It looks like build 5445 introduced a regression affecting Arabic / RTL script rendering inside graphical objects (OBJ_LABEL, OBJ_BUTTON, etc.).
Could you please check this issue?
Dear MetaQuotes Team,
I am writing to report a major issue concerning the graphical display of my custom MQL applications (Expert Advisors and utilities) in the newest MetaTrader 5 terminal build.
The problem is specifically linked to the latest MT5 update (Build 5440), and is not related to the operating system (Windows) environment.
As shown in the attached screenshot, the custom graphical interfaces (GUI panels) rendered by the MQL application are completely corrupted.
Buttons, text fields, and structural blocks are incorrectly sized, overlapping, or misplaced.
This visual breakage prevents users from accessing the applications' functions.
My MQL applications were working perfectly with their visual panels in the previous MT5 builds.
This visual bug only appeared after the terminal automatically updated to Build 5440.
This strongly suggests a regression in the way the new MT5 terminal processes and renders standard MQL graphical elements.
Best regards,
