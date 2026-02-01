[BUG] MT5 Build 5440 (21 Nov 2025): Critical GUI Rendering Issue in Custom MQL Applications - page 8
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Confirmed and reported.
Is the border line issues in my product casues by the same MT5 version or I have to do something to fix it.
Also, Objects cannot read Webdings font as before.
What about it?? Is there a fix?
You see? borders have some visual issues.
Thanks in advance.
Hello MQL5's people.
Is the border line issues in my product casues by the same MT5 version or I have to do something to fix it.
Also, Objects cannot read Webdings font as before.
What about it?? Is there a fix?
You see? borders have some visual issues.
Thanks in advance.
Screenshot attached. Thanks.
If you want to report a bug, please provide code that compiles to reproduce the issue.
Look how the height of Button and Edit box and Bitmaps look different while they are all 21 px.
This is MT5 Version 5.00 build 5488 (19 Dec 2025):
This is the same picture from MT5 Version 5.00 build 5430(14 Nov 2025):
So in the old version all the heights are the same but in new version something is wrong.
The objects code are all simple object creation,
I can put the object creating code here, but it is long and have no value, cause they are simple object creating function that every one knows.
Hi, there is definitly something wrong with object border in new MT5 version.
Look how the height of Button and Edit box and Bitmaps look different while they are all 21 px.
This is MT5 Version 5.00 build 5488 (19 Dec 2025):
This is the same picture from MT5 Version 5.00 build 5430(14 Nov 2025):
So in the old version all the heights are the same but in new version something is wrong.
The objects code are all simple object creation,
I can put the object creating code here, but it is long and have no value, cause they are simple object creating function that every one knows.
I am not asking your original code, obviously. But code to demonstrate and reproduce your issue. Screenshots are useless without code.
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[BUG] MT5 Build 5440 (21 Nov 2025): Critical GUI Rendering Issue in Custom MQL Applications
Alain Verleyen, 2025.12.22 13:38If you want to report a bug, please provide code that compiles to reproduce the issue.
Screenshot attached. Thanks.
Issue already known and reported to MQ.
Be patient, most probably not much will be fixed in this Holidays period.
Issue already known and reported to MQ.
Be patient, most probably not much will be fixed in this Holidays period.
Issue already known and reported to MQ.
Be patient, most probably not much will be fixed in this Holidays period.