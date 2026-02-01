[BUG] MT5 Build 5440 (21 Nov 2025): Critical GUI Rendering Issue in Custom MQL Applications - page 8

New comment
 
Alain Verleyen #:
Confirmed and reported.
When will the patch be released? Is there any chance we can get it done this week before the weekend?
 
Hello MQL5's people.

Is the border line issues in my product casues by the same MT5 version or I have to do something to fix it. 
Also, Objects cannot read Webdings font as before.
What about it?? Is there a fix?



You see? borders have some visual issues.

Thanks in advance.
 
Fatemeh Ameri #:
Hello MQL5's people.

Is the border line issues in my product casues by the same MT5 version or I have to do something to fix it. 
Also, Objects cannot read Webdings font as before.
What about it?? Is there a fix?



You see? borders have some visual issues.

Thanks in advance.
If you want to report a bug, please provide code that compiles to reproduce the issue.
 
Hello.

Arabic localization used to work correctly before, but now it’s broken.
All other translation issues are fixed — only Arabic is still incorrect.

Current problem (see attached screenshot):
- Arabic letters are not connecting (no proper shaping), so the words look separated/garbled.
- This happens inside my panel/interface (mixed Arabic + Latin text and numbers).

this is NOT a “Arabic is difficult” limitation — it worked previously with the same product/UI. Something changed recently (terminal build / font / rendering).


Screenshot attached. Thanks.


 
Alain Verleyen #:
If you want to report a bug, please provide code that compiles to reproduce the issue.
Hi, there is definitly something wrong with object border in new MT5 version.

Look how the height of Button and Edit box and Bitmaps look different while they are all 21 px.
This is MT5 Version 5.00 build 5488 (19 Dec 2025):

This is the same picture from MT5 Version 5.00 build 5430(14 Nov 2025): 


So in the old version all the heights are the same but in new version something is wrong.
The objects code are all simple object creation, 
I can put the object creating code here, but it is long and have no value, cause they are simple object creating function that every one knows.
 
Fatemeh Ameri #:
Hi, there is definitly something wrong with object border in new MT5 version.

Look how the height of Button and Edit box and Bitmaps look different while they are all 21 px.
This is MT5 Version 5.00 build 5488 (19 Dec 2025):

This is the same picture from MT5 Version 5.00 build 5430(14 Nov 2025): 


So in the old version all the heights are the same but in new version something is wrong.
The objects code are all simple object creation, 
I can put the object creating code here, but it is long and have no value, cause they are simple object creating function that every one knows.

I am not asking your original code, obviously. But code to demonstrate and reproduce your issue. Screenshots are useless without code.

 
Vladislav Andruschenko #:
Hello.

Arabic localization used to work correctly before, but now it’s broken.
All other translation issues are fixed — only Arabic is still incorrect.

Current problem (see attached screenshot):
- Arabic letters are not connecting (no proper shaping), so the words look separated/garbled.
- This happens inside my panel/interface (mixed Arabic + Latin text and numbers).

this is NOT a “Arabic is difficult” limitation — it worked previously with the same product/UI. Something changed recently (terminal build / font / rendering).


Screenshot attached. Thanks.


Issue already known and reported to MQ. 

Be patient, most probably not much will be fixed in this Holidays period.

 
Alain Verleyen #:

Issue already known and reported to MQ. 

Be patient, most probably not much will be fixed in this Holidays period.

Thank you
 
Alain Verleyen #:

Issue already known and reported to MQ. 

Be patient, most probably not much will be fixed in this Holidays period.

I have same issue with Chinese, Japanese, Persion, Arabic and Korean lanaguages, they are all used to work properly, but in new MT5 versions, it only shows boxes instead of fonts.
 
MT5 Version 5.00 build 5488. Poor graphics. Blurry Comment.
12345678910
New comment