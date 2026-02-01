[BUG] MT5 Build 5440 (21 Nov 2025): Critical GUI Rendering Issue in Custom MQL Applications - page 5

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Andrey Barinov #:
How and where do your report these issues?
Private channel. I can guarantee they are known by MetaQuotes, not what will be fixed, neither when.
 

The same bug as the one with OBJ_TEXT happens with OBJ_ARROW.   Again related to some problem with fonts because the "Arrows" are "Wingding " font characters .  Very slow rendering and freezing platform in build 5464.

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                         Bugs.mq5 |
//|                                  Copyright 2025, MetaQuotes Ltd. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2025, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"

string objid="bug ";
string objname;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
   EventSetMillisecondTimer(1000);

   datetime time=iTime(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,0);
   double price=SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(),SYMBOL_BID);

   for(int i=0; i<50000; i++)
     {
      objname=objid+"OBJ_ARROW_"+(string)i;
      ObjectCreate(0,objname,OBJ_ARROW,0,0,0);
      ObjectSetInteger(0,objname,OBJPROP_BACK,false);
      ObjectSetInteger(0,objname,OBJPROP_HIDDEN,false);
      ObjectSetInteger(0,objname,OBJPROP_SELECTABLE,false);
      ObjectSetInteger(0,objname,OBJPROP_ANCHOR,ANCHOR_CENTER);
      ObjectSetInteger(0,objname,OBJPROP_COLOR,clrBlue);
      ObjectSetInteger(0,objname,OBJPROP_TIME,0,time);
      ObjectSetDouble(0,objname,OBJPROP_PRICE,0,price);
      ObjectSetInteger(0,objname,OBJPROP_STYLE,STYLE_SOLID);
      ObjectSetInteger(0,objname,OBJPROP_WIDTH,10);
      ObjectSetInteger(0,objname,OBJPROP_ARROWCODE,174);
     }

   ChartRedraw();

   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert deinitialization function                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
  {
   EventKillTimer();
   ObjectsDeleteAll(0,objid);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert tick function                                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTick()
  {

  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Timer function                                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTimer()
  {

  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
 

Hi, please whatch Comment() function in Live trading

TerminalVersion 5464. In previous version 5430 working Ok

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                   bugs_v5464.mq5 |
//|                                                                  |
//|                                                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright ""
#property link      ""
#property version   "1.00"
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//--- create timer
   EventSetTimer(60);
   
   string bugs_txt1= "             Comment without line breaks - is ok";
   Comment(bugs_txt1);
   
//---
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert deinitialization function                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
  {
//--- destroy timer
   EventKillTimer();
   
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert tick function                                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTick()
  {
//---
   
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Timer function                                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTimer()
  {
//---
   string bugs_txt1= " Live mode trading with line breaks - Bug"
                     + "\n txt line 2"
                     + "\n txt line 3"
                     + "\n txt line 4"
                     + "\n txt line 5"
                     + "\n txt line 6"
                     + "\n txt line 7";
   Comment(bugs_txt1);
   
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Files:
Live_1.png  114 kb
Live_2_bug.png  93 kb
 

Still NOT fixed in 5466

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

[BUG] MT5 Build 5440 (21 Nov 2025): Critical GUI Rendering Issue in Custom MQL Applications

Andrey Barinov, 2025.12.06 15:14

Here is all together summorized.

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property strict
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit(void)
   {
   ::EventSetTimer(1);
   
//===============
   const string canvasname   = "testcanvas";
   const string resoursename = "::"+canvasname+".bmp";
   const uint width          = 500;
   const uint height         = 500;
   const uchar alfa          = 0;
   const uint clr            = ::ColorToARGB(clrWhite,alfa);
//===============

//===============
   uint canvasdata[];
   ::ArrayResize(canvasdata,width*height,0);
   ::ArrayInitialize(canvasdata,clr);
//===============

//===============
   ::ResourceCreate(resoursename,canvasdata,width,height,0,0,width,COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_RAW);
//===============

//===============
   ::ObjectCreate(0,canvasname,OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL,0,0,0);
//===============

//===============
   ::ObjectSetInteger(0,canvasname,OBJPROP_ZORDER,0);
   ::ObjectSetInteger(0,canvasname,OBJPROP_BACK,false);
   ::ObjectSetInteger(0,canvasname,OBJPROP_CORNER,CORNER_LEFT_UPPER);
   ::ObjectSetInteger(0,canvasname,OBJPROP_SELECTABLE,true);
   ::ObjectSetInteger(0,canvasname,OBJPROP_SELECTED,true);
   ::ObjectSetInteger(0,canvasname,OBJPROP_STATE,false);
   ::ObjectSetInteger(0,canvasname,OBJPROP_HIDDEN,true);
   ::ObjectSetString(0,canvasname,OBJPROP_TOOLTIP,NULL);
   ::ObjectSetInteger(0,canvasname,OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,100);
   ::ObjectSetInteger(0,canvasname,OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,100);
   ::ObjectSetInteger(0,canvasname,OBJPROP_ANCHOR,ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER);
   ::ObjectSetString(0,canvasname,OBJPROP_BMPFILE,0,resoursename);
   ::ObjectSetString(0,canvasname,OBJPROP_BMPFILE,1,resoursename);
//===============

//===============
   ::ObjectSetInteger(0,canvasname,OBJPROP_XSIZE,width);
   ::ObjectSetInteger(0,canvasname,OBJPROP_YSIZE,height);
//===============

//===============
   ::ChartRedraw(0);
//===============

   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
   }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTimer(void)
   {
   ::ChartRedraw(0);
   }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+


Behaviour in b5430. ALL CORRECT, as expected. Absolutely transparent canvas.

5430


build 5463. Correct only in color scheme Color on White. All other color schemes are wrong...

5463


 
Denis Karavaev #:

Hi, please whatch Comment() function in Live trading

TerminalVersion 5464. In previous version 5430 working Ok

5466


 
Alain Verleyen #:

5466


Ок. Good. Thanks!
 

Hello everyone.

For those of you who are using beta versions and have reported recent failures/bugs, I recommend updating to the new version 5470 from December 9th.

It would be helpful if you could check if the issues you mentioned have been resolved with this update and comment on it here.

 

Still the same in #5470

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

[BUG] MT5 Build 5440 (21 Nov 2025): Critical GUI Rendering Issue in Custom MQL Applications

Andrey Barinov, 2025.12.06 15:14

Here is all together summorized.

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property strict
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit(void)
   {
   ::EventSetTimer(1);
   
//===============
   const string canvasname   = "testcanvas";
   const string resoursename = "::"+canvasname+".bmp";
   const uint width          = 500;
   const uint height         = 500;
   const uchar alfa          = 0;
   const uint clr            = ::ColorToARGB(clrWhite,alfa);
//===============

//===============
   uint canvasdata[];
   ::ArrayResize(canvasdata,width*height,0);
   ::ArrayInitialize(canvasdata,clr);
//===============

//===============
   ::ResourceCreate(resoursename,canvasdata,width,height,0,0,width,COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_RAW);
//===============

//===============
   ::ObjectCreate(0,canvasname,OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL,0,0,0);
//===============

//===============
   ::ObjectSetInteger(0,canvasname,OBJPROP_ZORDER,0);
   ::ObjectSetInteger(0,canvasname,OBJPROP_BACK,false);
   ::ObjectSetInteger(0,canvasname,OBJPROP_CORNER,CORNER_LEFT_UPPER);
   ::ObjectSetInteger(0,canvasname,OBJPROP_SELECTABLE,true);
   ::ObjectSetInteger(0,canvasname,OBJPROP_SELECTED,true);
   ::ObjectSetInteger(0,canvasname,OBJPROP_STATE,false);
   ::ObjectSetInteger(0,canvasname,OBJPROP_HIDDEN,true);
   ::ObjectSetString(0,canvasname,OBJPROP_TOOLTIP,NULL);
   ::ObjectSetInteger(0,canvasname,OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,100);
   ::ObjectSetInteger(0,canvasname,OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,100);
   ::ObjectSetInteger(0,canvasname,OBJPROP_ANCHOR,ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER);
   ::ObjectSetString(0,canvasname,OBJPROP_BMPFILE,0,resoursename);
   ::ObjectSetString(0,canvasname,OBJPROP_BMPFILE,1,resoursename);
//===============

//===============
   ::ObjectSetInteger(0,canvasname,OBJPROP_XSIZE,width);
   ::ObjectSetInteger(0,canvasname,OBJPROP_YSIZE,height);
//===============

//===============
   ::ChartRedraw(0);
//===============

   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
   }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTimer(void)
   {
   ::ChartRedraw(0);
   }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+


Behaviour in b5430. ALL CORRECT, as expected. Absolutely transparent canvas.

5430


build 5463. Correct only in color scheme Color on White. All other color schemes are wrong...

5463


 
Beta version 5474, which was recently released, still has the same problems as before. Objects are not displayed correctly. Vertical lines and drops in hatches, arrows, and graphic objects. This problem is really troublesome and causes experts and tools to not work properly, causing incorrect analysis and losses. Please fix these issues. Thank you all.
 
Tsvetan Tsvetanov #:

I'm on b5430.  But I also keep an eye on the beta builds.  Just trying to help.

Here you see the new bugs with OBJ_BUTTON and OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL.

Fixed in 5478 (possibly before but I could not check).
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