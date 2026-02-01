[BUG] MT5 Build 5440 (21 Nov 2025): Critical GUI Rendering Issue in Custom MQL Applications - page 5
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How and where do your report these issues?
The same bug as the one with OBJ_TEXT happens with OBJ_ARROW. Again related to some problem with fonts because the "Arrows" are "Wingding " font characters . Very slow rendering and freezing platform in build 5464.
Hi, please whatch Comment() function in Live trading
TerminalVersion 5464. In previous version 5430 working Ok
Still NOT fixed in 5466
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
[BUG] MT5 Build 5440 (21 Nov 2025): Critical GUI Rendering Issue in Custom MQL Applications
Andrey Barinov, 2025.12.06 15:14
Here is all together summorized.
Behaviour in b5430. ALL CORRECT, as expected. Absolutely transparent canvas.
build 5463. Correct only in color scheme Color on White. All other color schemes are wrong...
Hi, please whatch Comment() function in Live trading
TerminalVersion 5464. In previous version 5430 working Ok
5466
5466
Hello everyone.
For those of you who are using beta versions and have reported recent failures/bugs, I recommend updating to the new version 5470 from December 9th.
It would be helpful if you could check if the issues you mentioned have been resolved with this update and comment on it here.
Still the same in #5470
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
[BUG] MT5 Build 5440 (21 Nov 2025): Critical GUI Rendering Issue in Custom MQL Applications
Andrey Barinov, 2025.12.06 15:14
Here is all together summorized.
Behaviour in b5430. ALL CORRECT, as expected. Absolutely transparent canvas.
build 5463. Correct only in color scheme Color on White. All other color schemes are wrong...
I'm on b5430. But I also keep an eye on the beta builds. Just trying to help.
Here you see the new bugs with OBJ_BUTTON and OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL.