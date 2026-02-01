[BUG] MT5 Build 5440 (21 Nov 2025): Critical GUI Rendering Issue in Custom MQL Applications - page 2
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I would also like to report that, starting from build 5445 , the terminal is no longer able to display Chinese, Korean, or Japanese characters inside the same expert panel.
In previous builds (including 5430 ), CJK characters were rendered correctly through the standard Windows fallback fonts.
However, in build 5445 these characters now appear as empty boxes or are not displayed at all.
This affects:
Chinese (Simplified / Traditional)
Korean Hangul
Japanese (Hiragana / Katakana / Kanji)
Again, no changes were made to the script or the font settings — only the terminal build has changed.
It seems that build 5445 introduced a change in the rendering engine that breaks Unicode and fallback fonts, especially for complex and multi-byte languages.
Thank you. This problem is solved!!!
Something is still broken in the new builds.
The chart is not showing under 100% transparent canvas.
Here is the pic:
Some artefacts can be seen, but not the chart...
Also, if the transparency is not 100% (alfa!=0), the chart is visible...
Like this
Pseudocode for transparency and canvas colors is as following
Like this
Pseudocode for transparency and canvas colors is as following
Please post code that compiles to reproduce this issue.
I can't, build 5462.
Please post code that compiles to reproduce this issue.
I can't, build 5462.
b5463
b5463
What are you chart settings ?
Strange...
move it. I mean move the canvas
Same, no problem on my side.
Can you please, try this one
This is what I have...