[BUG] MT5 Build 5440 (21 Nov 2025): Critical GUI Rendering Issue in Custom MQL Applications - page 4
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Another bug in build 5464 - Very slow rendering of OBJ_TEXT. When drawing large number of text objects the platform freezes completely.
I'm on b5430. But I also keep an eye on the beta builds. Just trying to help.
Here you see the new bugs with OBJ_BUTTON and OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL.
color of OBJ_RECTANGLE is also incorrectly affected by CHART_COLOR_BACKGROUND
Very slow rendering of OBJ_TEXT. When drawing large number of text objects the platform freezes completely.
Also confirmed and reported.
Thank you very much.
Also confirmed and reported.
Thank you very much.
You're welcome. I have more....
Here is another one - In build 5430 the trend lines have rounded ends and if you set time0 = time1 and price0 = price1 the trend line will appear as a round dot.
In build 5464 the trend lines have square ends and if you set time0 = time1 and price0=price1 the trend line disappears.
More bugs - In build 5430 and 5464, CHART_SCALEFIX, CHART_SHOW_PRICE_SCALE, CHART_SHOW_DATE_SCALE, CHART_FIXED_MAX and CHART_FIXED_MIN are not working in the Strategy Tester in visual mode.
You're welcome. I have more....
Here is another one - In build 5430 the trend lines have rounded ends and if you set time0 = time1 and price0 = price1 the trend line will appear as a round dot.
In build 5464 the trend lines have square ends and if you set time0 = time1 and price0=price1 the trend line disappears.
Confirmed and reported.
Funnily taking a screenshot give the correct rendering, so it's seems a bug that screenshot is still using the old GDI engine.
More bugs - In build 5430 and 5464, CHART_SCALEFIX, CHART_SHOW_PRICE_SCALE, CHART_SHOW_DATE_SCALE, CHART_FIXED_MAX and CHART_FIXED_MIN are not working in the Strategy Tester in visual mode.
Confirmed and reported.
Another old bug, not critical, but it should be fixed.
If you undock the chart window, then hide the toolbar and then restart the platform, the toolbar will appear again. The toolbar does not remember it's last state and always returns to default state - ON.
Also there should be some function to hide this toolbar from the code.
For example: ChartSetInteger(0,CHART_SHOW_TOOLBAR,false);