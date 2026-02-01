[BUG] MT5 Build 5440 (21 Nov 2025): Critical GUI Rendering Issue in Custom MQL Applications - page 9
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MT5 Version 5.00 build 5488. Poor graphics. Blurry Comment.
Chinese, Japanese, Arabic and Korean characters are again displayed as squares.
I just noticed that in the indicators, the display of hieroglyphs works fine!!!!
The error only with the experts.
I understand.
However, I have a font issue in the new terminal version: some UI fonts do not display Japanese characters correctly.
Another old bug, not critical, but it should be fixed.
If you undock the chart window, then hide the toolbar and then restart the platform, the toolbar will appear again. The toolbar does not remember it's last state and always returns to default state - ON.
Also there should be some function to hide this toolbar from the code.
For example: ChartSetInteger(0,CHART_SHOW_TOOLBAR,false);
Thanks! I found new bugs in build 5478 - clrNONE is still not applied correctly to OBJ_BUTTON and OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL. Compare the code in 5430 and 5478.
Fixed in 5503.
Ok. The colors and borders are fixed for now. But the issue with the slow rendering of OBJ_TEXT and OBJ_ARROW is still here in build 5512. The platform freezes completely with maxed out memory and cpu. The same code in 5430 loads instantly.
Ok. The colors and borders are fixed for now. But the issue with the slow rendering of OBJ_TEXT and OBJ_ARROW is still here in build 5512. The platform freezes completely with maxed out memory and cpu. The same code in 5430 loads instantly.
That's different issues and I didn't say these ones were fixed.