[BUG] MT5 Build 5440 (21 Nov 2025): Critical GUI Rendering Issue in Custom MQL Applications - page 10

New comment
 

Hello Alls!

"clrNONE" gives white color

example: PlotIndexSetInteger(51,PLOT_LINE_COLOR,0,clrNONE);

on colored picture you can see step like indicator in aqua color

on failure picture you can see step like indicator in white color instead of full transparent color

best R

K.

 
Krisztián Kriston #:

Hello Alls!


"clrNONE" gives white color


example: PlotIndexSetInteger(51,PLOT_LINE_COLOR,0,clrNONE);

on colored picture you can see step like indicator in aqua color

on failure picture you can see step like indicator in white color instead of full transparent color


best R

K.

Confirmed and reported to MQ attention.
 
Krisztián Kriston #:

Hello Alls!

"clrNONE" gives white color

example: PlotIndexSetInteger(51,PLOT_LINE_COLOR,0,clrNONE);

on colored picture you can see step like indicator in aqua color

on failure picture you can see step like indicator in white color instead of full transparent color

best R

K.

Fixed in beta build 5545.
 
Tsvetan Tsvetanov #:

Another bug in build 5464  -  Very slow rendering of OBJ_TEXT.  When drawing large number of text objects the platform freezes completely.

Fixed in beta build 5557.
 
abphzl #:

1. First install Inter Font.

2. Compile and run expert.

3. It's obviously not Inter font and it's Arial Regular.

Fixed in beta build 5559.
 

New Bug in build 5558 - Incorrect size of OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL when XSIZE or YSIZE is set to 1 pixel to create vertical or horizontal line.


//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                         Bugs.mq5 |
//|                                  Copyright 2026, MetaQuotes Ltd. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2026, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"

int timer=0;
string objid="bug";
string objname;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
   EventSetMillisecondTimer(1000);

   objname=objid+"OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL_1";
   ObjectCreate(0,objname,OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL,0,0,0);
   ObjectSetInteger(0,objname,OBJPROP_BACK,false);
   ObjectSetInteger(0,objname,OBJPROP_HIDDEN,false);
   ObjectSetInteger(0,objname,OBJPROP_CORNER,CORNER_LEFT_UPPER);
   ObjectSetInteger(0,objname,OBJPROP_COLOR,clrRed);
   ObjectSetInteger(0,objname,OBJPROP_BGCOLOR,clrWhite);
   ObjectSetInteger(0,objname,OBJPROP_BORDER_TYPE,BORDER_FLAT);
   ObjectSetInteger(0,objname,OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,100);
   ObjectSetInteger(0,objname,OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,100);
   ObjectSetInteger(0,objname,OBJPROP_XSIZE,50);
   ObjectSetInteger(0,objname,OBJPROP_YSIZE,50);

   objname=objid+"OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL_2";
   ObjectCreate(0,objname,OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL,0,0,0);
   ObjectSetInteger(0,objname,OBJPROP_BACK,false);
   ObjectSetInteger(0,objname,OBJPROP_HIDDEN,false);
   ObjectSetInteger(0,objname,OBJPROP_CORNER,CORNER_LEFT_UPPER);
   ObjectSetInteger(0,objname,OBJPROP_COLOR,clrRed);
   ObjectSetInteger(0,objname,OBJPROP_BGCOLOR,clrWhite);
   ObjectSetInteger(0,objname,OBJPROP_BORDER_TYPE,BORDER_FLAT);
   ObjectSetInteger(0,objname,OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,100);
   ObjectSetInteger(0,objname,OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,125);
   ObjectSetInteger(0,objname,OBJPROP_XSIZE,50);
   ObjectSetInteger(0,objname,OBJPROP_YSIZE,1);

   objname=objid+"OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL_3";
   ObjectCreate(0,objname,OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL,0,0,0);
   ObjectSetInteger(0,objname,OBJPROP_BACK,false);
   ObjectSetInteger(0,objname,OBJPROP_HIDDEN,false);
   ObjectSetInteger(0,objname,OBJPROP_CORNER,CORNER_LEFT_UPPER);
   ObjectSetInteger(0,objname,OBJPROP_COLOR,clrRed);
   ObjectSetInteger(0,objname,OBJPROP_BGCOLOR,clrWhite);
   ObjectSetInteger(0,objname,OBJPROP_BORDER_TYPE,BORDER_FLAT);
   ObjectSetInteger(0,objname,OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,125);
   ObjectSetInteger(0,objname,OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,100);
   ObjectSetInteger(0,objname,OBJPROP_XSIZE,1);
   ObjectSetInteger(0,objname,OBJPROP_YSIZE,50);

   ChartRedraw();

   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert deinitialization function                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
  {
   EventKillTimer();
   ObjectsDeleteAll(0,objid);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert tick function                                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTick()
  {

  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Timer function                                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTimer()
  {
   timer++;

   if(timer==1)
     {
      objname=objid+"OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL_2";
      ObjectSetInteger(0,objname,OBJPROP_YSIZE,1);
      objname=objid+"OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL_3";
      ObjectSetInteger(0,objname,OBJPROP_XSIZE,1);
      ChartRedraw();
     }

   if(timer==2)
     {
      objname=objid+"OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL_2";
      ObjectSetInteger(0,objname,OBJPROP_YSIZE,2);
      objname=objid+"OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL_3";
      ObjectSetInteger(0,objname,OBJPROP_XSIZE,2);
      ChartRedraw();
      timer=0;
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
 
Tsvetan Tsvetanov #:

New Bug in build 5558 - Incorrect size of OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL when XSIZE or YSIZE is set to 1 pixel to create vertical or horizontal line.


Thanks. Reported.
1...345678910
New comment