[BUG] MT5 Build 5440 (21 Nov 2025): Critical GUI Rendering Issue in Custom MQL Applications - page 10
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Hello Alls!
"clrNONE" gives white color
example: PlotIndexSetInteger(51,PLOT_LINE_COLOR,0,clrNONE);
on colored picture you can see step like indicator in aqua color
on failure picture you can see step like indicator in white color instead of full transparent color
best R
K.
Hello Alls!
"clrNONE" gives white color
example: PlotIndexSetInteger(51,PLOT_LINE_COLOR,0,clrNONE);
on colored picture you can see step like indicator in aqua color
on failure picture you can see step like indicator in white color instead of full transparent color
best R
K.
Hello Alls!
"clrNONE" gives white color
example: PlotIndexSetInteger(51,PLOT_LINE_COLOR,0,clrNONE);
on colored picture you can see step like indicator in aqua color
on failure picture you can see step like indicator in white color instead of full transparent color
best R
K.
Another bug in build 5464 - Very slow rendering of OBJ_TEXT. When drawing large number of text objects the platform freezes completely.
1. First install Inter Font.
2. Compile and run expert.
3. It's obviously not Inter font and it's Arial Regular.
New Bug in build 5558 - Incorrect size of OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL when XSIZE or YSIZE is set to 1 pixel to create vertical or horizontal line.
New Bug in build 5558 - Incorrect size of OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL when XSIZE or YSIZE is set to 1 pixel to create vertical or horizontal line.