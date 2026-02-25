What to feed to the input of the neural network? Your ideas... - page 79
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Python models work wonders
For the first time the result appeared with a lot of inputs: I feed as many as 160 pieces. (Why 160? I just stopped at this number, for no reason)
Usually the more inputs the worse it is. But this one went well.
result of the trade as a target.
And by increasing the regression threshold on the forward, the inputs are also improved. Usually, in 99% of cases, increasing the input threshold does not give anything and stupidly reduces good inputs together with chaos proportionally, but here quality inputs remain, and noise goes away.
BiLSTM model (LSTM gives the same thing, the difference is small).
And here it is just prices + method of determining inputs and target by TS:
.
So just prices without any conversion? Curious!
Python models work wonders
This is great! There should be at least sometimes a positive from hard work!!!
I.e. just prices without any conversion? Curious!
That's great! There must be at least sometimes a positive from hard work!!!
I don't add it by habit: normalisation as usual: the whole set (160 prices) is brought into the range -1...1
What is the training period? Were the closing prices given? From what TF? Test on demo from MQ? What is the mat. expectation per 1 lot?
PS. How can you all work at night? Daytime is the most efficient time.
What was the period of study? Were closing prices given? From what TF? Demo test from MQ? What is the mat. expectation for 1 lot?
If it weren't for the six-month drawdowns, it would be fine. I have had them for up to 2 years. When testing with 2015 valkingforward.
PS. How can you all work at night? Daytime is the most efficient time.
What's this programme?
What's this programme?