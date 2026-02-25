What to feed to the input of the neural network? Your ideas... - page 78
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Well, you were shouting in the comments, I thought it caused a storm of indignation in you )))
The man postulates how it "should".
And I'm trying to make the point that there's no point in postulating "how it should" if it "doesn't work".
"Should" is a textbook translation, not forex research.
Outrage, yes. That's a fact
The man is postulating how "should".
And the point I'm trying to make is that there's no point in postulating "should" if it "doesn't work".
"Should" is a textbook translation, not forex research
But it looks like postulates .
You can't get anywhere without postulates.
For example, Einstein took and postulated that the speed of light from point A to point B is equal to the speed of light from point B to point A.
But the thing is that today there is no technical way to measure the speed of light on the principle "only there", and you can measure only on the principle "back and forth".
However, the "back and forth" principle actually measures the average speed of two speeds: the speed from A to B plus the speed from B to A divided by two.
Why postulate this in the first place?
It seems obvious that the speed of light from A to B must be equal to the speed of light from B to A.
But no, since the postulate itself was written, it is not obvious at all, and all the following is written only on the basis of the postulate.
That is, by creating the postulate he has made a straw for himself to write everything else.
A trader is obliged to assume (take on his own faith, postulate for himself) that the regularity (combination of circumstances) (pattern) revealed by him on the history is still working.
And if it appears right now, he should make a corresponding trading action.
Otherwise, there will be no trading at all.
You can't get anywhere without postulates.
...
...
A trader is obliged to assume (take on his own faith, postulate for himself) that the pattern (combination of circumstances) (pattern) identified by him on the history is still working.
And if it appears right now, he should make a corresponding trading action.
Otherwise, there will be no trading at all.
A postulate leads to a result. And there is no result at Forex.
Therefore, everything they criticise in that article is a hypothesis .
Well, let it be a postulate and let them know what is NOT rubbish, which, following the logic, should bring profit.
It's a pity that you can't spin this miracle-MO-apparatus in your hands.
I tend to call it a hypothesis
A postulate leads to a result. And there is no result at Forex.
Therefore, everything they criticise in that article is a hypothesis .
Well, let it be a postulate and let them know what is NOT rubbish, which, following the logic, should bring profit.
It's a pity that you cannot spin this miracle-MO-apparatus inyour hands .
Well, yes, more of a hypothesis.
A postulate is a statement that is accepted without proof.
And a hypothesis is an assumption to which proof or disproof must be applied.
The proof or disproof of a trader's belief in the persistence of a pattern is the profit curve of that trader, examined over a decent period of time.
And since proof or refutation is applied, such a trader's belief is a hypothesis on his part, not a postulate.
And if the hypothesis is proven, it becomes an established fact.
So, purely legally. ))
The problem of numbers.
.
A very strange normalisation..it is usually cited to be without 0 (and preferably without 1). Both are unattainable limits, with them hemorrhoids and errors.
and I think you're rehashing something old, something like Pearson's.
This is an interesting idea. And apparently it has a place. At one time I gave up NS in favour of wooden models, confusion with normalisation is one of them.
Everything works there ironically (woodenly). Values < 0.9 go to one branch, values >= 0.9 to another. And the value 0,9 itself does not affect the further actions with examples in these 2 branches in any way. They don't need normalisation, any numbers are equivalent: 0,001 and 10000000 are just values for comparison.
The tree also perfectly handles categorical fiches. For them, the division into branches is not through < or >, but through ==. For example, for colour: all green will go through equality to one branch, and all red to another, and the rest will remain for further division into branches (other categories and numbers).