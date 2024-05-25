Please help take my algorithm and write it as an EA.
You have only four choices:
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Search for it (CodeBase or Market). Do you expect us to do your research for you?
- Try asking at:
- Coding help - MQL4 programming forum
- Requests & Ideas - MQL4 programming forum
- Make It No Repaint Please! - MQL4 programming forum
- MT4 to MT5 code converter - MQL5 programming forum
- Please fix this indicator or EA - General - MQL5 programming forum
- Requests & Ideas (MQL5 only!) - Expert Advisors and Automated Trading - MQL5 programming forum
- Indicator to EA Free Service - General - MQL5 programming forum
- I will write an advisor free of charge - Expert Advisors and Automated Trading - MQL5 programming forum
- I will write you an advisor for free - Trading Systems - MQL5 programming forum
- I will write the indicator for free - MQL4 programming forum
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MT4: Learn to code it.
MT5: Begin learning to code it.
If you don't learn MQL4/5, there is no common language for us to communicate. If we tell you what you need, you can't code it. If we give you the code, you don't know how to integrate it into your code.
I need HEEEELP, please, it's URGENT...really ! - General - MQL5 programming forum (2017)
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Or pay (Freelance) someone to code it. Top of every page is the link Freelance.
Hiring to write script - General - MQL5 programming forum (2019)
We're not going to code it for you (although it could happen if you are lucky or the problem is interesting.) We are willing to help you when you post your attempt (using CODE button) and state the nature of your problem.
No free help (2017)
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Please take a look at this picture, which is an indicator in pine script that I wrote myself. And I used it to trade XAU with very good results.
If anyone can help write an EA, I'll send you the Code pine script and I'd be very grateful. Please contact me directly.