Please help take my algorithm and write it as an EA.

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Please take a look at this picture, which is an indicator in pine script that I wrote myself. And I used it to trade XAU with very good results.
If anyone can help write an EA, I'll send you the Code pine script and I'd be very grateful. Please contact me directly.
 
Pawornwit Nanthakorn: If anyone can help write an EA

You have only four choices:

  1. Search for it (CodeBase or Market). Do you expect us to do your research for you?

  2. Try asking at:

  3. MT4: Learn to code it.
    MT5: Begin learning to code it.

    If you don't learn MQL4/5, there is no common language for us to communicate. If we tell you what you need, you can't code it. If we give you the code, you don't know how to integrate it into your code.
              I need HEEEELP, please, it's URGENT...really ! - General - MQL5 programming forum (2017)

  4. Or pay (Freelance) someone to code it. Top of every page is the link Freelance.
              Hiring to write script - General - MQL5 programming forum (2019)

We're not going to code it for you (although it could happen if you are lucky or the problem is interesting.) We are willing to help you when you post your attempt (using CODE button) and state the nature of your problem.
          No free help (2017)

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