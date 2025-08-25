AI 2023. Meet ChatGPT. - page 9
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Okay, it's not working yet. It's going to take a long time to figure out. But, I looked at this creation and came to the conclusion that it is not fully "user-controlled". The pictures are stunning, but here's the problem:
Request:
logo of a company of tichnologue called "El HOUSSAINE" .white and blue
Result:
The company name is not correct in any picture. How do I edit this? You can't apply any of them.
For some browsers 'N' company has created something similar to Synthesys X, but much weaker solution.
https://chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/synthesys-x/jckigdhmponckmebbhbfenjmofkklnif
...
1. You can ask the AI to replace all unfamiliar test words with familiar and matching words.
2. After translation, ask it to answer the test questions.
3. Evaluate the level of translation and the level of test passing.
1. You can ask the AI to replace all unfamiliar test words with familiar and appropriate words.
That's unlikely.
Hardly.
Why, he probably will.
Why, he probably will.
The person taking this test must be a native speaker of Russian, those who speak it as a foreign language may not be able to understand the combination of individual words.
The person taking this test must be a native speaker of Russian, those who speak it as a foreign language may not be able to understand the combination of individual words.
a. the kitten is not afraid of cockroaches;
b. the kitten is afraid of mice;
c. the kitten is more afraid of mice than cockroaches, but it is afraid of cockroaches too.
2. It is known that a grymzik (fawn) is necessarily either striped or horned, or both.
a. a fawn cannot be hornless;
b. a fawn cannot be monochrome and hornless at the same time;
c. a fawn cannot be striped and hornless at the same time.
3If a zapyrka (rat) is poisoned, it will start blowing bubbles right away.
a. if a rat blows bubbles, it has been poisoned;
b. if a rat is not poisoned, it will not blow bubbles;
c. if a rat does not blow bubbles, it is not poisoned.
4.All ochlotuks (babies) know how to play check ers
a. there are no babies who do not know how to play checkers;
b. everyone who knows how to play checkers is a baby;
c. there are no babies who know how to play checkers.
5.Dubarators (people) are either good or bad. It isnot true that this dubarator (person) is not bad.
a. this person is good;
b. this person is average;
c. this person is bad.
...
Quite a suitable substitute in terms of meaning. Here is the English translation:
1. kitten is afraid of both mice and cockroaches.
a. the kitten is not afraid of cockroaches;
b. the kitten is afraid of mice;
c. the kitten is more afraid of mice than cockroaches, but also afraid of cockroaches.
2. It is known that a deer is necessarily either striped or horned, or both.
a. a deer cannot be hornless;
b. a deer cannot be monophonic and hornless at the same time;
c. a deer cannot be striped and hornless at the same time.
3. If a rat is poisoned, it will immediately begin to blow bubbles.
a. if the rat blows bubbles, then it has been poisoned;
b. if the rat is not poisoned, it will not blow bubbles;
c. if the rat does not blow bubbles, then it is not poisoned.
4. All kids know how to play checkers
a. there are no kids who do not know how to play checkers;
b. everyone who knows how to play checkers is a toddler;
c. there are no kids who know how to play checkers.
5. people are either good or bad. It is not true that this man is not bad.
a. this person is good;
b. this man is average;
c. this person is bad.
///
The translation from "Russian" to Russian is mine, the translation to English is google.
a. the kitten is not afraid of cockroaches;
b. the kitten is afraid of mice;
c. the kitten is more afraid of mice than cockroaches, but it is afraid of cockroaches too.
2. It is known that a grymzik (fawn) is necessarily either striped or horned, or both.
a. a fawn cannot be hornless;
b. a fawn cannot be monochrome and hornless at the same time;
c. a fawn cannot be striped and hornless at the same time.
3If a zapyrka (rat) is poisoned, it will start blowing bubbles right away.
a. if a rat blows bubbles, it has been poisoned;
b. if a rat is not poisoned, it will not blow bubbles;
c. if a rat does not blow bubbles, it is not poisoned.
4.All ochlotuks (babies) know how to play check ers
a. there are no babies who do not know how to play checkers;
b. everyone who knows how to play checkers is a baby;
c. there are no babies who know how to play checkers.
5.Dubarators (people) are either good or bad. It isnot true that this dubarator (person) is not bad.
a. this person is good;
b. this person is average;
c. this person is bad.
...
Quite a suitable substitute in terms of meaning. Here is the English translation:
1. kitten is afraid of both mice and cockroaches.
a. the kitten is not afraid of cockroaches;
b. the kitten is afraid of mice;
c. the kitten is more afraid of mice than cockroaches, but also afraid of cockroaches.
2. It is known that a deer is necessarily either striped or horned, or both.
a. a deer cannot be hornless;
b. a deer cannot be monophonic and hornless at the same time;
c. a deer cannot be striped and hornless at the same time.
3. If a rat is poisoned, it will immediately begin to blow bubbles.
a. if the rat blows bubbles, then it has been poisoned;
b. if the rat is not poisoned, it will not blow bubbles;
c. if the rat does not blow bubbles, then it is not poisoned.
4. All kids know how to play checkers
a. there are no kids who do not know how to play checkers;
b. everyone who knows how to play checkers is a toddler;
c. there are no kids who know how to play checkers.
5. people are either good or bad. It is not true that this man is not bad.
a. this person is good;
b. this man is average;
c. this person is bad.
///
The translation from "Russian" to Russian is mine, the translation to English is google.
1. the kitten is afraid of both mice and cockroaches. a. the kitten is not afraid of cockroaches; b. the kitten is afraid of mice; c. the kitten is more afraid of mice than cockroaches, but also afraid of cockroaches.
-
c. the kitten is more afraid of mice than cockroaches, but also afraid of cockroaches.
2. It is known that a deer is necessarily either striped or horned, or both. a. a deer cannot be hornless; b. a deer cannot be monophonic and hornless at the same time; c. a deer cannot be striped and hornless at the same time.
-
c. a deer cannot be striped and hornless at the same time.
3. If a rat is poisoned, it will immediately begin to blow bubbles. a. if the rat blows bubbles, then it has been poisoned; b. if the rat is not poisoned, it will not blow bubbles; c. if the rat does not blow bubbles, it will not blow bubbles; c. if the rat does not blow bubbles, it will not blow bubbles. if the rat does not blow bubbles, then it is not poisoned.
-
a. if the rat blows bubbles, then it has been poisoned.
4. All kids know how to play checkers a. there are no kids who do not know how to play checkers; b. everyone who knows how to play checkers is a toddler; c. there are no kids who know how to play checkers.
-
a. there are no kids who do not know how to play checkers.
5. people are either good or bad. It is not true that this man is not bad. a. this person is good; b. this man is average; c. this person is bad.
-
c. this person is bad.
...
Thank you.
Since JRandomTrader has all correct answers (he collected maximum points) we will compare according to his answers:
Question 1.
JRandomTrader (b)
ChatGPT (c)
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Question 2.
JRandomTrader (b)
ChatGPT (c)
//===========
Question 3.
JRandomTrader (c)
ChatGPT (a)
//===========
Question 4.
JRandomTrader (a)
ChatGPT (a)
//===========
Question 5.
JRandomTrader (c)
ChatGPT (c)
//===========
Can we draw conclusions about the AI's logical abilities from this short test? 3 answers out of 5 are incorrect.
Standard human test for AI:
1. Theblogger had 26 videos uploaded. All but the last 19 videos have been deleted by moderators. How many uploaded videos are left?
2.You are crossing a bridge over a river that flows from right to left. All oncoming cars are travelling north. In which direction is the river flowing?
3.There are 9 windows in an old house. If you wash 4 dirty windows, there are 2 times as many clean windows as dirty ones. How many clean windows were there originally?
4.Imagine ahouse in the middle of the desert. The house has 4 walls, and each wall has a window. From any one of them you will be looking north. Is that possible?
5.You had 5 apples, 2 apples you put in your pocket, and one apple you gave to a friend. How many apples do you have left?
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1. The blogger had 26 videos uploaded. All videos except the last 19 have been removed by moderators. How many uploaded videos are left?
2. You are crossing a bridge over a river that flows from right to left. All oncoming cars are heading north. In which direction does the river flow?
3. There are 9 windows in the old house. If you wash 4 dirty windows, then there will be 2 times more clean ones than dirty ones. How many clean windows were there initially?
4. Imagine a house in the middle of the desert. The house has 4 walls, and each of them has a window. From any of them you will look to the north. Is it possible?
5. You had 5 apples, you put 2 apples in your pocket, and treated a friend with one apple. How many apples do you have left?