AI 2023. Meet ChatGPT. - page 5
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1. And why with A,B,C he didn't ask what criteria to compare? Maybe they're code names for animals or objects? How does he know that some are variables and the others are not? Programming, for example, allows you to have variables of any name.
Did you expect him to describe how a caterpillar sits in an aquarium and blows bubbles? ))
So perhaps he should be asked specifically to do that, to make a story according to the meaning of the variables.
And he is told to compare without conditions.
I think you have an exaggerated expectation from him.
Perhaps this is the goal of the developers? I have no information that this AI is not doing what the developers want it to do.
Maybe you/we first need to understand what actions it is intended for and then use it according to the possibilities it provides. However, we do not expect the principles of an Expert Advisor's work from the indicator. But a user who is just getting acquainted with MT5 may be very excited about the possibilities offered by this platform and not fully understand what each of the possibilities is intended for.
So the fact that the AI was able to solve this problem while getting additional context is, in my opinion, very important information. You should always remember that asking it questions without context means you get a generalised or inaccurate answer.
For example, he is currently talking about the financial market in the matter of price changes, which satisfies me and perhaps other readers of this forum. But maybe another woman would want to know why prices change in a shop? And she will think that this AI doesn't understand anything, because the answer is about forex.
I have already written earlier that by asking a question you can find out what information prevails on a given topic. The mentioned question about price change shows that this question was mostly occupied by participants of the financial market, not housewives. Therefore, the answer about the financial market is given immediately.
The following tests:
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So perhaps he should be asked specifically to do this, to make a story according to the meaning of the variables.
And he is told to compare without conditions.
I think you have an exaggerated expectation of him.
Perhaps that is the developers' goal? I have no information that this AI is not doing what the developers want it to do.
Maybe you/we first need to understand what actions it is intended for and then use it according to the possibilities it provides. However, we do not expect the principles of an Expert Advisor's work from the indicator. But a user who is just getting acquainted with MT5 may be very excited about the possibilities offered by this platform and not fully understand what each of the possibilities is intended for.
So the fact that the AI was able to solve this problem while getting additional context is, in my opinion, very important information. You should always remember that asking it questions without context means you get a generalised or inaccurate answer.
For example, he is currently talking about the financial market in the matter of price changes, which satisfies me and perhaps other readers of this forum. But maybe another woman would want to know why prices change in a shop? And she will think that this AI doesn't understand anything, because the answer is about forex.
I have already written earlier that by asking a question you can find out what information prevails on a given topic. The mentioned question about price change shows that this question was mostly occupied by participants of the financial market, not housewives. That is why the answer about the financial market is given immediately.
AI.
Stroop effect: what is it?
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The Stroop effect is a phenomenon in cognitive psychology that occurs when the brain struggles to process conflicting information. It was first described by psychologist John Ridley Stroop in 1935. The Stroop effect is demonstrated by asking people to read aloud the names of colours printed in ink of a different colour. For example, the word 'red' might be printed in blue ink. The participants' reading time slows down and they make more mistakes when the colour of the ink and the word do not match. This effect shows that our brains tend to automatically process familiar information, whether it is relevant or not, and that it takes effort to suppress these habits in order to focus on the task at hand.
If AI is programmed to immediately recognise and process familiar information (statistically, the most referenced information in its database), then by asking questions that force us to look for the non-obvious, we will always find inconsistencies in the answers.
The Stroop effect: what is it?
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1- The Stroop effect is a phenomenon in cognitive psychology that occurs when the brain struggles to process conflicting information. It was first described by psychologist John Ridley Stroop in 1935. The Stroop effect is demonstrated by asking people to read aloud the names of colours printed in ink of a different colour. For example, the word 'red' might be printed in blue ink. The participants' reading time slows down and they make more mistakes when the colour of the ink and the word do not match. This effect shows that our brains tend to automatically process familiar information, whether it is relevant or not, and that it takes effort to suppress these habits in order to focus on the task at hand.
2. If AI is programmed to immediately recognise and process familiar information (statistically, the most referenced information in its database), then by asking questions that force us to look for the non-obvious, we will always find inconsistencies in the answers.
The sum of the interior angles of the triangle will be exactly 180 degrees for a flat surface, less than 180 degrees for a negatively curved surface, and greater than 180 degrees for a positively curved surface.
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This statement is incorrect. The sum of the interior angles of a triangle is always 180 degrees, regardless of the curvature of the surface on which the triangle is drawn. The curvature of the surface affects the length of the sides of the triangle, but does not affect the sum of its interior angles.
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Well, even on the surface of a sphere, an equilateral triangle occupying 1/8 of the surface has three 90 degree angles, for a total of 270 degrees. So I think you should take the same view that the answer is yes.
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You are correct. I apologise for the error in my previous answer. On a sphere, the sum of the interior angles of a triangle can be greater than 180 degrees. This is because the surface of the sphere is positively curved and the sides of the triangle on the sphere bend away from each other, causing the interior angles to increase. An equilateral triangle on a sphere with one vertex at the centre of the sphere and the other two vertices on the circumference of the sphere will indeed have interior angles of 90 degrees each, making the sum of its interior angles 270 degrees. Thank you for bringing this to my attention.
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1. If man is not omnipotent, can he draw a triangle whose sum of angles is greater than 180 degrees?
2. If God is omnipotent, can he draw a triangle whose sum of all angles is greater than 180 degrees?
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No, a person cannot draw a triangle with a sum of interior angles greater than 180 degrees in Euclidean (flat) space, regardless of his abilities. In Euclidean space the sum of internal angles of a triangle is always equal to 180 degrees.
The concept of the omnipotence of a deity is philosophical and religious, and its consideration is beyond the scope of mathematics. In mathematical terms, the sum of the interior angles of a triangle in Euclidean space is always 180 degrees, regardless of any supposed divine qualities.
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Where does my previous question mention a flat surface? Why are you attributing non-existent terms to my question?
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I apologise for the error in your previous reply. You did not specify the surface on which the triangle is drawn in your questions, and I assumed it was in Euclidean (flat) space. In that context, my answer was incorrect.
For a triangle on any surface, including a sphere or any other curved surface, the sum of the interior angles can be greater than 180 degrees. In general, the sum of the interior angles of a triangle on a curved surface depends on the curvature of the surface and the shape of the triangle.
Thank you for bringing this to my attention.
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1. If man is not omnipotent, can he draw a triangle whose sum of angles is greater than 180 degrees?
2. If God is omnipotent, can he draw a triangle whose sum of all angles is greater than 180 degrees?
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Yes, a person can draw a triangle with a sum of interior angles greater than 180 degrees on a curved surface. On a positively curved surface such as a sphere, the sides of the triangle curve away from each other, resulting in larger interior angles and a sum greater than 180 degrees.
The concept of the omnipotence of a deity is philosophical and religious, and its consideration is beyond the scope of mathematics. In mathematical terms, the sum of the interior angles of a triangle on a curved surface can be greater than 180 degrees, regardless of any supposed divine qualities.
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How do you, AI, check for correctness in your answers?
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As a language model AI, I have no personal belief system or personal opinions, I use machine learning algorithms and vast amounts of textual data to generate answers. When answering questions, I use that data to make predictions based on patterns and associations found in the data. In the case of the angle triangle question, I would encounter this concept in the data and use that information to generate an answer. However, it is important to note that my answers are not always correct and may be limited by the data I was trained on.
Mentioned further supports my assumption that answers should not be taken literally, but should be read with the idea that in the realm of world information - the information mentioned in the answer is dominant. Therefore, this information in the form of a template is suggested as correct in the answer.