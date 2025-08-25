AI 2023. Meet ChatGPT. - page 7
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There is a link to enter answers, unfortunately I don't have time to do all that work.
Here we go.
AI questions:
1. Are the bends of the triangle drawn on the sphere independent angles?
2. How many outside bends does the triangle drawn on the sphere have?
3. Can a figure be considered a triangle if its lines are curved?
Shmurdik is afraid of both mice and cockroaches. a. Shmurdik is not afraid of cockroaches; b. Shmurdik is afraid of mice; c. Shmurdik is more afraid of mice than cockroaches, but he is also afraid of cockroaches.
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c. shmurdik is more afraid of mice than cockroaches, but he is also afraid of cockroaches.
There are 27 answers out of 30 total. I entered all the answers into the form.
Result: 14 points.
14-19 points:
Option 1.
You did not have the patience to complete the whole test, you did only part of it, and the remaining items were chosen at random.
Option 2.
Your logical thinking is underdeveloped. If you try to reason in public, you may well be ridiculed. You will have to appeal to other strengths of your personality if you want to convince someone of something or learn something. However, you may not be completely hopeless if you try to educate yourself.
Peter, hi!
Nicholas, hi, please join the discussion. We have an interesting discussion about ChatGPT. We need objective evaluations of its work and development potential. Your opinion is always important!
Nicholas, hi, join the discussion. We have an interesting discussion about ChatGPT. We need objective evaluations of its work and development potential. Your opinion is always important!
Experimented a few weeks ago. Not inspired yet. For complex questions - unanswered answers with academic obfuscation.
Midjorney for artists. A very curious thing. I'm more interested in intelligence. By the way, there is an opinion about combining AI modalities. OpenAI will combine ChatGPT with Dall-E and Whisper. I was going to raise this topic further in the thread.
Something big is coming. We're trying to figure it out.
An artist's studio. A very curious thing. I'm more interested in intelligence. By the way, there is an opinion about combining AI modalities. OpenAI will combine ChatGPT with Dall-E and Whisper. Was going to raise this topic further in the thread.
Something big is coming. Trying to figure it out.
I would say not for, but against artists and designers.
As a Midjorney user tell me, what level of art can be achieved? Are artists and designers really going to have to find another job soon? I mean, to what extent can a neural network cater to midjorney orders and drive humans out of the market?
As a Midjorney user tell me, what level of art can be achieved? Are artists and designers really going to have to find another job soon? I mean, to what extent can a neural network satisfy average orders and drive people out of the market?
Just as easily as excavators killed the whole digging profession.
Well, I hope designers and artists agree. I can painlessly endure the lack of daily drawing practice or unnecessary use of my drawings for other people, and they will probably get sad. )