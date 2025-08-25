AI 2023. Meet ChatGPT. - page 7

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Lilita Bogachkova #:

There is a link to enter answers, unfortunately I don't have time to do all that work.


Here we go.

 
Реter Konow #:

AI questions:

1. Are the bends of the triangle drawn on the sphere independent angles?

2. How many outside bends does the triangle drawn on the sphere have?

3. Can a figure be considered a triangle if its lines are curved?

Peter, hi!
It is not the lines that are curved, but the surface on which they are drawn.
A straight line between two points on any surface is the shortest path between these points.
ZY In this case the surface is a two-dimensional space, but this statement is correct for any N-dimensional space. Any N dimensional space can be curved in N+1 dimensional space.
N-dimensional space is not curved in N+1 dimensional space if the shortest path between any two points in N-dimensional space is equal to the shortest path between the same points in N+1 dimensional space.
 
Lilita Bogachkova #:


Shmurdik is afraid of both mice and cockroaches. a. Shmurdik is not afraid of cockroaches; b. Shmurdik is afraid of mice; c. Shmurdik is more afraid of mice than cockroaches, but he is also afraid of cockroaches.

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c. shmurdik is more afraid of mice than cockroaches, but he is also afraid of cockroaches.


There are 27 answers out of 30 total. I entered all the answers into the form.

Result: 14 points.

14-19 points:
Option 1.
You did not have the patience to complete the whole test, you did only part of it, and the remaining items were chosen at random.
Option 2.
Your logical thinking is underdeveloped. If you try to reason in public, you may well be ridiculed. You will have to appeal to other strengths of your personality if you want to convince someone of something or learn something. However, you may not be completely hopeless if you try to educate yourself.

 
Nikolai Semko #:
Peter, hi!
It is not the lines that are curved, but the surface on which they are drawn.
A straight line between two points on any surface is the shortest path between these points.
In this case the surface is a two-dimensional space, but this statement is correct for any N-dimensional space. Any N dimensional space can be curved in N+1 dimensional space.

Nicholas, hi, please join the discussion. We have an interesting discussion about ChatGPT. We need objective evaluations of its work and development potential. Your opinion is always important!

 
Реter Konow #:

Nicholas, hi, join the discussion. We have an interesting discussion about ChatGPT. We need objective evaluations of its work and development potential. Your opinion is always important!

Experimented a few weeks ago. Not inspired so far. Complex questions - unanswered answers with academic obfuscation.
But really liked Midjourney's AI drawer in Discord. Pretty useful stuff already.
 
Nikolai Semko #:
Experimented a few weeks ago. Not inspired yet. For complex questions - unanswered answers with academic obfuscation.
But really liked Midjourney's AI drawer in Discord. Pretty useful stuff already.

Midjorney for artists. A very curious thing. I'm more interested in intelligence. By the way, there is an opinion about combining AI modalities. OpenAI will combine ChatGPT with Dall-E and Whisper. I was going to raise this topic further in the thread.

Something big is coming. We're trying to figure it out.

 
Реter Konow #:

An artist's studio. A very curious thing. I'm more interested in intelligence. By the way, there is an opinion about combining AI modalities. OpenAI will combine ChatGPT with Dall-E and Whisper. Was going to raise this topic further in the thread.

Something big is coming. Trying to figure it out.

I would say not for, but against artists and designers.
Now I, as a customer, can get in minutes almost for free what would have taken me a lot of time and money with a professional designer.
 
Nikolai Semko #:
I would say not for, but against artists and designers.
Now I, as a customer, can get in minutes almost for free what would have taken me a lot of time and money with a professional designer.

As a Midjorney user tell me, what level of art can be achieved? Are artists and designers really going to have to find another job soon? I mean, to what extent can a neural network cater to midjorney orders and drive humans out of the market?

 
Реter Konow #:

As a Midjorney user tell me, what level of art can be achieved? Are artists and designers really going to have to find another job soon? I mean, to what extent can a neural network satisfy average orders and drive people out of the market?

Just as easily as excavators killed the whole profession of diggers.
Of course it will not happen in a day or a year. But in the coming decades this profession will be really shaken because the lion's share of income will be taken away from it.
But there is no evil in that.
What evil if a big hole can now be dug faster and cheaper.
 
Nikolai Semko #:
Just as easily as excavators killed the whole digging profession.
Of course it won't happen in a day or a year. But in the coming decades, this profession will be really shaken by the fact that the lion's share of income will be taken away from it.
But there's no evil in that.
What evil if a big hole can now be dug faster and cheaper.

Well, I hope designers and artists agree. I can painlessly endure the lack of daily drawing practice or unnecessary use of my drawings for other people, and they will probably get sad. )

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