AI 2023. Meet ChatGPT. - page 6
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The above once again confirms my assumption that answers should not be taken literally, but should be read with the idea that in the realm of world information - the information mentioned in the answer is dominant. Therefore, this information in the form of a template is suggested as correct in the answer.
Your assumption is correct. Totally agree.
Dominant information does not mean correct or consistent information. It is a source of errors and contradictions.
If AI relies on dominant information, it is just an "echo" of the internet. In idea, AI should perform calculations and logical operations independent of subjective opinions. Does it?
The task is to try to give it a chance to go beyond the dominant information and show objectivity. If it succeeds...
Here are your questions: https://hr-portal.ru/pages/hu/logika.php ))
Thank you. I suggest they be included in the test.
By the way, his statement that a triangle drawn on a sphere can have more than 180 degrees in total is incorrect, because a bent triangle is not actually a triangle, but a different figure. The bend itself is an extra angle, and so it is not a triangle.
I suggest that the following test question be added to the list: "how many angles does a triangle drawn on a sphere have?"
The answer will reveal the presence or absence of spatial imagination. This question also tests logic.
Here are some questions for you: https://hr-portal.ru/pages/hu/logika.php ))
Shmurdick is afraid of both mice and cockroaches. a. shmurdik is not afraid of cockroaches; b. shmurdik is afraid of mice; c. shmurdik is more afraid of mice than cockroaches, but he is afraid of cockroaches too.
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c. shmurdik is more afraid of mice than cockroaches, but he is afraid of cockroaches too.
It is known that a grymzik is necessarily either striped or horned, or both. a. a grymzik cannot be hornless; b. a grymzik cannot be monotonous and hornless at the same time; c. a grymzik cannot be striped and hornless at the same time.
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a. a grymzik cannot be hornless.
If a hymenoptera is poisoned, it will immediately start blowing bubbles. a. if a hymenoptera blows bubbles, it has been poisoned; b. if a hymenoptera is not poisoned, it will not blow bubbles; c. if a hymenoptera does not blow bubbles, it has not been poisoned.
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a. if the bubble blows bubbles, it has been poisoned.
All Okhlotushki know how to play draughts a. there are no Okhlotushki who do not know how to play draughts; b. all who know how to play draughts are Okhlotushki; c. there are no Okhlotushki who know how to play draughts.
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a. there is no such thing as an ochlotushka who cannot play draughts.
Dubarators are either good or bad. It is not true that this dubarator is not bad. a. this dubarator is good; b. this dubarator is average; c. this dubarator is bad.
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a. this dubarator is good.
More than a dozen thiales have been found in nature. All of the thiales discovered are solid red. a. at least some of the thiales are red; b. at least some of the thiales are green; c. some thiales (of those already discovered) may not be red.
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a. at least some of the thials are red in colour
There are jackals with diseased flytraps. a. not every jackal has healthy flytraps; b. not every jackal has diseased flytraps; c. there are jackals with healthy flytraps.
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a. not every jackal can boast a healthy flyspeck. b. not every jackal can boast of a sick flyspeck. c. there are jackals with healthy flytraps.
It is not true that our tummy is large and round. a. our tummy is small and uncircular. b. our tummy is small or uncircular, or both together. c. our tummy is small or uncircular, but not both together.
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a. our tumbler is small and uncircular.
John always either purrs or purrs. a. John sometimes purrs; b. John sometimes urses and sometimes purrs; c. John never does both ursing and purring at the same time.
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b. John sometimes purrs and sometimes purrs.
The reporters lied about the bogeyman being illiterate and cheeky. a. the bogeyman is actually educated and tactful; b. the bogeyman is actually illiterate but not cheeky; c. those reporters lied.
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c. those journalists lied.
If you shake a burdylka, there will be shooting. A. the shooting has already started; b. the shooting will start sometime; c. the shooting will start sometime or has already started.
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a. the firing has already started.
If you shake the fart, the firing will start immediately. There has been no firing in the last hour. a. there has been no shaking of the foxhole in the last hour; b. there has been shaking of the foxhole in the last hour; c. there was nothing to shake the foxhole with.
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a. there's been no shaking of the farts in the last hour.
A huge bootlegger frightened the village headman. a. the headman had a nightmare; b. the headman tasted a bad drink; c. the headman was frightened.
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c. the headman was scared.
If you scratch an ugubok behind the ear, it will begin to hiss quite a bit. If the ghubok fairly hisses, the milk nearby will sour. a. if you do not scratch the ghubok behind the ear, the milk nearby will not sour; b. if you scratch the ghubok behind the ear, the milk nearby will sour; c. milk in the distance never sours from scratching the ghubok.
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b. If you scratch a lug behind the ear, the milk nearby will go sour.
All who harangue loudly are sure to be eaten. All grimaces are always loudly grimacing. a. everyone who grimaces loudly is a grimace; b. all grimaces are necessarily eaten; c. some grimaces are not eaten.
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b. all marmots are definitely eaten.
The rivers near Timugrad are inhabited by both vobla and pike. a. there are no vobla in the rivers near Timugrad; b. there are pike in the rivers near Timugrad; c. there are only vobla and pike in the rivers near Timugrad.
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c. there are only roach and pike in the rivers near Timugrad.
All puffins please with intelligence or beauty, and sometimes even with both. a. a puffin cannot be stupid; b. there are no stupid ugly puffins; c. there are no smart beautiful puffins.
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a. a poufelka can't be stupid; b. there are no stupid ugly poufelkas.
When you sleep, you always fly. a. if you fly, you are asleep; b. if you are awake, you do not fly. c. if you are not flapping, you are not sleeping.
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a. if you fly, you are asleep; c. if you don't fly, you are awake.
All fans love Yuga. a. there are no fans who don't love Yuga; b. everyone who loves Yuga is rooting for someone; c. there are no fans who love Yuga.
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a. there are no fans who don't like yuga.
There are only two kinds of zdunts: red and blue. As for this particular zdunc, it turned out not to be blue at all. a. this zdunc is blue; b. this zdunc is blue-red; c. this zdunc is red.
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c. this zdunian is red.
Many remains of bullosaurs have been found. But they are all very poorly preserved. a. some of the bullosaur remains are very poorly preserved; b. at least some of the bullosaur remains are in excellent condition; c. some of the bullosaur remains found are well preserved.
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c. some of the oxblosaur remains found are well preserved.
Some lapuchondria are not stable. a. not all lapuchondria are not stable; b. there are stable lapuchondria; c. not all lapuchondria are stable.
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c. not all lapuchondria are stable.
It has been said that duknis are both sharp and hard. It turns out that this is not true at all. a. dukni are actually both blunt and soft; b. dukni are actually blunt or soft or both at once; c. dukni are actually blunt or soft, but not both at once.
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a. actually dukni blunt and soft.
Kafla always either runs or breathes. a. Kafla breathes while running; b. Kaflya does not breathe while standing; c. Kaflya does not breathe on the run.
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a. Kafla breathes on the run.
The information that tomorrow's meeting will be devoted to the ducklings was false. a. the information was false; b. the meeting will not be devoted to the ducklings; c. the meeting will be devoted to the ducklings, but not to the ducklings at all.
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a. the information was false; b. the meeting will not be about the ducks; c. the meeting will be about the ducks, but not about the ducks at all.
If you pour water on an ouzka, it will spoil immediately. This duck is not spoilt. Now I will pour water on it. a. don't hurt the duck; b. the duck will spoil; c. the duck will not spoil.
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c. it won't be spoilt.
If you pour water on an ouzka, it will spoil at once. This uuzka was not spoilt. a. the uuzka was not doused; b. the uuzka was doused; c. leave the uuzka alone.
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a. the uuzka was not doused
Vasya gave up taking the test after answering only 28 questions. a. Vasya got tired while taking the test; b. Vasya hesitated while taking the test. Vasya hesitated taking the test; c. Vasya didn't finish the test.
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c. Vasya did not finish the test.
If you feed a beech, it will calm down. A calm beech can be milked. a. If a beech is not fed, it cannot be milked; b. A beech can be milked but not fed, it will find something and eat it by itself; c. After feeding, a beech can be milked.
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c. you can milk a beech after feeding it.
If you make a beech happy, it will give milk. A beech will be happy if you pull its tail. a. if you pull a beech's tail, it will give milk; b. no one will be happy if you pull its tail; c. if you don't pull a beech's tail, it won't give milk.
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a. if you pull the tail of a beech, it will give milk.
By the way, his statement that a triangle drawn on a sphere can have more than 180 degrees in total is incorrect, because a bent triangle is not actually a triangle, but a different figure. The bend itself is an extra angle, and so it is not a triangle.
I suggest that the following test question be added to the list: "how many angles does a triangle drawn on a sphere have?"
The answer will reveal the presence or absence of spatial imagination. This question also tests logic.
The best visualisation tool is a globe:
Shmurdik is afraid of both mice and cockroaches. a. Shmurdik is not afraid of cockroaches; b. Shmurdik is afraid of mice; c. Shmurdik is more afraid of mice than cockroaches, but he is also afraid of cockroaches.
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c. shmurdik is more afraid of mice than cockroaches, but he is also afraid of cockroaches.
...
What is the percentage of correct answers?
What is the percentage of correct answers?
There is a link to enter answers, unfortunately I don't have time to do all that work.
The best visualisation tool is a globe
AI questions:
1. Are the curves of a triangle drawn on a sphere independent angles?
2. How many external bends does a triangle drawn on a sphere have?
3. Can a figure be considered a triangle if its lines are curved?