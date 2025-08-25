AI 2023. Meet ChatGPT. - page 8
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As a Midjorney user tell me, what level of art can be achieved? Are artists and designers really going to have to find another job soon? I mean, to what extent can a neural network cater to average orders and push humans out of the market?
If you think about it, Midjorney is a terrifying technology. in principle, it is possible to generate any images and videos. if we take into account that neural interfaces are being developed, then any worlds, indistinguishable from real ones, can be fed into a person's head. vision is discrete (a finite number of "pixels"), but the brain perceives the picture as an analogue one, completing and smoothing out the missing elements. the same will happen if an artificial picture is fed directly into the brain's visual centres, bypassing the eyes....
AI as an intelligent being is not a concern at all, but an AI like Midjorney is very much a concern.
if you think about it, Midjorney is a terrifying technology. in principle it is possible to generate any images and videos. if we take into account that neurointerfaces are being developed in full swing, it is possible to feed any worlds into a person's head that are indistinguishable from real ones. vision is discrete (a finite number of "pixels"), but the brain perceives the picture as an analogue one, completing and smoothing out the missing elements. the same thing will happen if an artificial picture is fed directly into the visual centres of the brain, bypassing the eyes....
AI as an intelligent being is not a concern at all, but an AI like Midjorney is very much a concern.
I believe that Midjorney's "imagination" is limited to an initial set of pictures. If you ask him to draw Shmurdik, Uhmyrka, Grymzik, Okhlatushka, Zapyrka, Budorator or Burdylka (not to mention Bushka!) he is unlikely to offer any images. Unlike a human. However, this can be tested in practice.
I believe that Midjorney's "imagination" is limited by the original set of pictures. If you ask him to draw Shmurdik, Ukhmyrka, Grymzik, Okhlatushka, Zapyrka, Budorator or Burdylka (not to mention Bushka!) he is unlikely to offer any images. Unlike a human. However, this can be tested in practice.
I believe that Midjorney's "imagination" is limited by the original set of pictures. If you ask him to draw Shmurdik, Ukhmyrka, Grymzik, Okhlatushka, Zapyrka, Budorator or Burdylka (not to mention Bushka!) he is unlikely to offer any images. Unlike a human. However, this can be tested in practice.
This ace thing has nothing wrong with "imagination").
Check it out. There's a free trial period. I think it'll draw.
I'm trying, on Discord. Got an invitation to use the beta. For some reason, it's not accepting my requests.
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Okay, it's not working yet. It's going to take a long time to figure out. But, I looked at this creation and came to the conclusion that it is not fully "controlled" by the user. The pictures are stunning, but here's the problem:
Request:
logo of a company of tichnologue called "El HOUSSAINE" .white and blue
Result:
The company name is not correct in any picture. And how to edit it? You can't apply any of them.
Only 27 answers out of 30. All answers were entered into the form.
Result: 14 points.
14-19 points:
Option 1.
You did not have the patience to complete the whole test, you did only part of it, and the remaining items were chosen at random.
Option 2.
Your logical thinking is underdeveloped. If you try to reason in public, you may well be ridiculed. You will have to appeal to other strengths of your personality if you want to convince someone of something or learn something. However, you may not be completely hopeless if you try to educate yourself.
Thequestions should be asked in English if you want to get the right answer. But this test is for a purely Russian-speaking public.
How do you answer questions in other languages? I mean, do you translate the question and look for information in English, or do you not translate and look for information in the language in which the question is asked?
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As an AI language model developed by OpenAI, I am trained on a diverse range of textual data in many languages, including English. When a question is asked in a language other than English, the question is first translated into English and then processed by the model. The model then generates an answer in the same language as the question, which is then translated back into the original language if necessary. This allows me to provide answers in multiple languages, but my answers are ultimately based on information and learning data in English.
This topic has been covered before. .
Questions should be asked in English if you want to get the right answer. But this test is for a purely Russian-speaking public.
...
And who answered the test questions in that case? Whose answers did you publish?
In that case, who answered the test questions? Whose answers did you publish?
Imagine how much time you would have to spend to ensure that the essence of the test was not lost in translating these questions. The questions were asked in Russian and the AI translated them itself.
Imagine how much time you would have to spend to ensure that the essence of the test was not lost in the translation of these questions. The questions were asked in Russian and the AI translated them by itself.
I see. Do you think the translation difficulties prevented ChatGPT from giving a decent answer? Quite possibly. I'll think about how to translate it. The main task is to find analogues of "shmurdiks" in English.Not necessary, though. You can replace shmurdiks and other exotic entities with known things. The logic will still be tested.