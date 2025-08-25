AI 2023. Meet ChatGPT. - page 75
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I will reflect on the result of this comparison and make some conclusions.
To be honest, I didn't expect such a difference.
Still, I'll post here.
Imagine a maths teacher, etc.
But now it's AI, which will also replace the tutor.
It'll test your knowledge, improve your weaknesses.
And most importantly, will not neglect any student.
To each individual approach.
Tell us all about the Solar System. Use all 4000 tokens for your answer.
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The Solar System is a gravitationally bound system of many cosmic objects, including planets, trees, asteroids, comets, meteors, dust clouds, cosmic rays, and more, that revolve around the Sun according to the laws of gravity.
The Solar System is located in the Milky Way galaxy, which is made up of billions of stars and clouds of gas and dust called the interstellar cloud. The Solar System is on the outskirts of the Milky Way, about 25,000 light years away from its centre.
The Solar System was formed about 4.6 billion years ago. Scientists believe it formed from a huge cloud of gas and dust that began to collapse under the force of gravity. In the process of collapsing about
Another attempt:
Tell me all about the Solar System. In as much detail as possible. Use 4000 tokens to answer.
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!
The Solar System is a system of planets, stars, and other objects that revolve around the Sun. This system is home to our planet Earth and seven other planets which are known as the giant planets and include Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, Neptune and the smaller planets Mercury, Venus and Mars. In this answer I will talk about each planet as well as other objects in the solar system such as satellites, asteroids and comets.
TheSun is the centre star of the solar system and is one of the brightest objects in the night sky. It is composed primarily of hydrogen and helium and creates energy through nuclear fusion. This energy is released in the form of light and heat, which powers our planet and the entire solar system.
Mercury is the closest planet in the solar system to the Sun and is the smallest of the planets. It has a very thin atmosphere and has almost no satellites. Mercury's surface is covered with craters and ridges of mountains, and it has the largest temperature difference between day and night in the solar system.
Venus is the second planet from the Sun and is the hottest of all the planets because its atmosphere consists mostly of carbon dioxide, which traps heat close to the surface. Venus has a thick cloud cover, which makes it the brightest planet in the sky after the Sun and the
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Errors and absurdities are underlined in red.
That's better:
Tell us all about the Solar System. In as much detail as possible. Use 4000 tokens to answer.
...
The Solar System is a solar system consisting of the Sun, planets, satellites, asteroids, comets, and meteor streams that all revolve around the Sun. It is part of the Milky Way galaxy and is located in its outer part.
The Sun is the main source of energy in the solar system. It makes up about 99.86% of the total mass of the Solar System and has a diameter of about 1.4 million kilometres. It is composed mainly of hydrogen and helium, and is about 149.6 million kilometres away from Earth.
There are eight planets in the solar system, which revolve around the Sun in order of distance from it: Mercury, Venus, Earth, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus and Neptune. Four of these - Mercury, Venus, Earth and Mars - are terrestrial planets, that is, planets with dense surfaces and relatively small size. The remaining four - Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus and Neptune - are gas giants composed mostly of hydrogen and helium.
Each planet has unique characteristics. Mercury, for example, is the closest planet to the Sun and has a very thin atmosphere. Venus, on the other hand, is the hottest planet in the solar system and has a dense atmosphere made up mostly of carbon dioxide. Earth has liquid oceans and a dense atmosphere that supports life. Mars, although a desert planet, has an atmosphere composed mostly of carbon dioxide and a small amount of oxygen, making it a potentially habitable place for future colonisers.
Jupiter is the largest planet in the solar system and has a very strong magnetic field that protects it from solar winds. Saturn has famous rings of ice and rock that appear as beautiful images from space. Uranus and Neptune are ice giants that are far away from the Sun and have strong winds and atmospheric phenomena.
Each planet also has its own satellites. For example, Earth has the Moon, which is our planet's only natural satellite, and Jupiter has over 70 satellites, including Io, Europa, Ganymede, and Callisto.
The solar system also contains many asteroids and comets that orbit the Sun. Asteroids are small rocky objects that are often found in the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter, while comets are objects composed mostly of ice and dust that can pass through the solar system from distant regions.
The solar system also has meteor streams, which cause meteor showers when meteors enter Earth's atmosphere and burn up, leaving bright trails in the sky.
The solar system was formed about 4.6 billion years ago from a cloud of gas and dust that began to contract due to gravity. The Sun formed at the centre and the remaining matter formed planets, satellites and other objects.
Studying the solar system is essential to our understanding of the universe and our place in it. Space missions and surveys such as Mars 2020, Voyager, Hubble and others are helping to expand our knowledge of the solar system and the universe as a whole.
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The answer is suitable for primary school students. But it's better.
Make a comparative table of the main parameters of planets and dwarf planets
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Below is a table of the main parameters of planets and dwarf planets in our solar system:
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Wikipedia. Table of basic parameters of planets and dwarf planets in our solar system:
Comparative table of basic parameters of planets and d warf planets[ edit | right code].
All parameters below, except for density, distance from the Sun and satellites, are given in relation to similar data from Earth.
relative
relative
relative
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Diameter and mass are presented here relative to the Earth. Therefore, the table figures cannot be compared.
The wikipedia table has two more planets and 3 more comparative parameters.
Test ChatGPT on some of the following science topics:
An incomplete list of scientific papers on Astronomy in the last decades (studies, books, articles, publications):
Celestial Mechanics and Astronomy
Astronomy, Astrophysics and Cosmology
The first four pages of the first chapter of the first book on the list.
Randomly selected pages from the above book:
And so the next 280 pages...