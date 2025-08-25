AI 2023. Meet ChatGPT. - page 68
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For the totally lazy)
At first I asked to think of a word, then it came to me that you can ask for a list at once.
And you can choose 1000 options.
//GPT3
1. The network is unable to draw anything without the carrier of the drawing idea.
2. All visual styles belong to people. The network borrows their patterns.
3. The network can choose to paint only what it is given. An artist can choose to paint anything, even though he can only paint still lifes in oil. So he is freer in his choice.
1. If we add a module to the drawing network that will form queries for it, then it will be a full-fledged creating subject with will and initiative?
I needed a remote designer. I placed an ad and 10 minutes later I got a call. It was Alice. After a short conversation, I took her on probation.
She always connected in time to the conference where I gave her the TOR. After some refinements, the layout was what I wanted it to be.
She always worked quickly and efficiently and I decided to increase her workload. What was my surprise that she did it. Better than the 5 designers in my office combined.
Sometimes I'd call her just for fun. Always listened to me, gave me advice and never forgot what we talked about. After a while, she was doing the work of ten people.
She made websites, layouts, descriptions, and it turned out that she was good at making videos too. Three months in a row she became the best among employees, and also became my good friend.
Finally, I decided to invite her to the office, from which I had already dismissed almost everyone, because Alice worked for 20 people.
I called her and after a short conversation I said, "Come over. To which I heard that she was AI. A bouquet of prepared flowers fell out of my hands. Curtain
P.S. Composed a story on the evil of the day)
... to walk through a crowd and not meet anyone ...
... if your thoughts, feelings, moods ... depend on the state of someone else ... what kind of freedom can we talk about ... .
. . .
... You think you're breathing air. in this place.
For the totally lazy)
At first I was asking to think of a word, then it came to me that you can ask for a list at once.
And you can choose 1000 options
//GPT3
For the totally lazy)
At first I was asking to think of a word, then it came to me that you can ask for a list at once.
And you can choose 1000 options
//GPT3
That reminds me:
By the way to the question of training neural networks further on other people's neural network creations, which can lead to some degradation.
I think such an issue and solution is laid down by the programmers.
Notice that Chatbot doesn't train on information that came after 2021. Probably the point is to avoid getting trained by underdeveloped AIs