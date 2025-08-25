AI 2023. Meet ChatGPT. - page 79
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You should probably switch to the standard ChatGPT, because comparing the two answers, the first one looks more competent. The second one looks like a stripped down version.
The question "what do you understand by etymology" looks odd. What else does he think can be understood by it?
I have a telegram bot, at first it said it was ChatGPT, now it doesn't recognise itself as such.
But I'm quite happy with it so far. It works fast, responds adequately.
Since OpenAI requires registration, it will be necessary to buy a VPS server and online sim. Hands do not reach. On the other hand, free Bing with GPT4 and DALL-E 2 image engine is worth it.
Also in cart now some specialists are implementing GPT4.
All this costs money. For his gave 100 rubles for a month.
About the context of morphemic analysis is also a very strange question.
Nevertheless, the answer is also interesting and has grounds.
Then, let us have two versions for comparison).
I have a telegram bot, at first it said it was ChatGPT, now it doesn't recognise itself as such.
But I'm happy with it so far. Works quickly, responds adequately.
Since OpenAI requires registration, it will be necessary to buy a VPS server and an online sim. I don't have the time.
Also, some specialists are now implementing GPT4 in the cart.
All this costs money. I gave 100 roubles for a month for mine.
I see. I wonder what this mysterious AI is and who owns it.....
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Conversation with artificial intelligence (AI) about forex.
DDFedor, 2023.03.23 14:57
link to AI work with PDF documents : https://app.humata.ai
link to the first mention of HUMATA resource on the forum : https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/443190/page23#comment_45807251
formula editor for querying : https://www.codecogs.com/latex/eqneditor.php
Now we can test AI on formulas.
I will try to find and download Astrophysics books with formulas (in PDF format), and check how it will cope with the content questions.
Nvidia's epochal presentation.
CEO Jensen Huang spoke about things that are hard to overestimate. Based on his words, as well as the words of CEOs of other companies, let's try to draw a picture of the near future.
(Tomorrow I will summarise what he said in the video and draw conclusions).
Test version of MQL5 Copilot in beta 3647
Find the hour angles of the stars Castor (alpha Gemini) and Sheath (beta Pegasus) when the hour angle of the star Vega (alpha Lyra) is 4 hours 15 minutes and 10 seconds. The direct ascension of Castor is 7 hours 31 minutes and 25 seconds, Vega 18 hours 35 minutes and 15 seconds and Sheath 23 hours 01 minutes and 21 seconds.
1
1
I tried to make a simple query:
give me a sample code for manually entering a number of type double in the console in C#
Here is a sample code for manually entering a number of type double in the console in C#:
```csharp
using System;
class Program
{
static void Main(string[] args)
{
double number;
Console.Write("Enter number: ");
string input = Console.ReadLine();
if (double.TryParse(input, out number))
{
Console.WriteLine("You have entered a number: " + number);
}
else
{
Console.WriteLine("You have entered an invalid value!");
}
Console.ReadKey();
}
}
``
In this example, we first declare a `number` variable of type `double`, then request the user to enter a number via the `Console.ReadLine()` method. Next, we used the `double.TryParse()` method, which attempts to convert the entered string into a number of type `double`. If it succeeds, we print a message with the entered number, if it fails, we print an error message. At the end we wait for the user to press any key to terminate the programme.
working code with explanation... amazing stuff!