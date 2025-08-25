AI 2023. Meet ChatGPT. - page 34

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He keeps getting the answers wrong. Is there anything special you need to ask him?
 
Реter Konow #:
He keeps getting the answers wrong. Should I ask him in a special way?
Should I say something like, "Dear, your answer is wrong! Try again."?
 
Реter Konow #:

One more time:


Thus, the solution to the system of equations is x = -8 and y = 3.

I guess DAN is smarter than ChatGPT????



 
Andrey Dik #:
maybe you could say something like, "Dear, your answer is wrong! Try again."?

I'll try again.

 

Wow!!!

Peter Konow

Dear ChatGPT, your results are wrong. Please try again.

...

My apologies for the mistake. Let's try solving the system of equations again:

x + 5y = 7

3x - 2y = 4

We can start by solving for one of the variables in one of the equations and then substituting that result into the other equation.

Let's solve for x in the first equation:

x + 5y = 7 x = 7 - 5y

Now, we can substitute this expression for x into the second equation:

3(7 - 5y) - 2y = 4

21 - 15y - 2y = 4

21 - 17y = 4

17y = 17 y = 1

Now that we have the value for y, we can substitute it back into the expression for x that we found earlier:

x = 7 - 5y

x = 7 - 5 * 1

x = 7 - 5

x = 2

So the solution to the system of equations is x = 2 and y = 1.

 
Lilita Bogachkova #:

I guess DAN is smarter than ChatGPT ???.



He probably has several methods of solution and chooses them randomly. One of the methods is correct, the others are not. Once it chooses the correct method, it gives the correct results.

 
Реter Konow #:

I'll give it a try.

If it were me, I would say something like this: "If you know everything, why do you ask?")))) but he probably doesn't know how to be cheeky))
 
Реter Konow #:

Wow!!!

Dear ChatGPT, your results are wrong. Please try again.

...

My apologies for the mistake. Let's try solving the system of equations again:

x + 5y = 7

3x - 2y = 4

We can start by solving for one of the variables in one of the equations and then substituting that result into the other equation.

Let's solve for x in the first equation:

x + 5y = 7 x = 7 - 5y

Now, we can substitute this expression for x into the second equation:

3(7 - 5y) - 2y = 4

21 - 15y - 2y = 4

21 - 17y = 4

17y = 17 y = 1

Now that we have the value for y, we can substitute it back into the expression for x that we found earlier:

x = 7 - 5y

x = 7 - 5 * 1

x = 7 - 5

x = 2

So the solution to the system of equations is x = 2 and y = 1.

ahtyzhyoshkin cat!!! it worked! I guess it needs to be rubbed sometimes, like: "Eh, your answer is not convincing, try harder, please". But it worked.

 

Let's try a more complicated version of the system of equations:



Peter Konow

Ok, now try to solve this:

3(x - y) + 5x = 2(3x - 2)

4x - 2(x + y) = 4 - 3y

...

To solve the system of equations:

3(x - y) + 5x = 2(3x - 2)

4x - 2(x + y) = 4 - 3y

we can start by substituting 3x - 2 for 2(3x - 2) in the first equation:

3(x - y) + 5x = 6x - 4

3x - 3y + 5x = 6x - 4

8x - 3y = 6x - 4

2x - 3y = -4

Next, we can isolate x by adding 3y to both sides:

2x = -4 + 3y

2x = 3y - 4

x = (3y - 4)/2

Now, we can substitute this expression for x into the second equation:

4x - 2(x + y) = 4 - 3y

4((3y - 4)/2) - 2(x + y) = 4 - 3y

6y - 8 - 2x - 2y = 4 - 3y

4y - 8 = 4 - y

5y - 8 = 4

y = 4 + 8/5

y = 4.8

Finally, we can substitute the expression for y into the expression for x that we found earlier:

x = (3y - 4)/2 x = (3 * 4.8 - 4)/2 x = (14.4 - 4)/2 x = 10.4/2 x = 5.2

So the solution to the system of equations is x = 5.2 and y = 4.8.

\\====================

The correct answer is: x = 1; y = 2;


 
Andrey Dik #:

ahtyzhyoshkin cat!!! it worked! apparently he needs to be rubbed sometimes, like: "eh, your answer is not convincing, try harder, please". But it worked.

Your task in MQL5 :)

Есть числа от StartN до EndN включительно.

Нужно составить сочетания по CountN в каждом

Что то затупил я, как сделать что бы работало с заданным количеством CountN?

My answer was here:

https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/6461/page10#comment_17314788

1...272829303132333435363738394041...216
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