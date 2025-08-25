AI 2023. Meet ChatGPT. - page 78
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I think the completeness and relevance of AI knowledge will never be fully verifiable. There will always be "At your own risk".
Humans are always responsible for their words and actions, and there is nothing to ask from AI - you can't beat the arse of a "monument".
Perhaps they will conduct some kind of qualification tests for AI, and there will be a profession of "AI examiner". - These examiners will be able to take responsibility for AI mistakes.
Perhaps there will be a qualification rating (QR) and a corresponding marking (digital stamp), something like AI-0.3 (artificial intelligence, degree of responsibility 0.3 - below 0.5 AI is not responsible).
The higher the QR, the higher the cost of robots based on it, the more responsible work can be entrusted to such AI.
I think the completeness and relevance of AI knowledge will never be fully verifiable. There will always be "At your own risk".
Humans are always responsible for their words and actions, and there is nothing to ask from the AI - you can't beat the arse of a "monument".
Perhaps they will conduct some kind of qualification tests for AI, and there will be a profession of "AI examiner". - These examiners will be able to take responsibility for AI mistakes.
Perhaps there will be a qualification rating (QR) and a corresponding marking (digital stamp), something like AI-0.3 (artificial intelligence, degree of responsibility 0.3 - below 0.5 AI is not responsible).
The higher the QR, the higher the cost of robots based on it, the more responsible work can be entrusted to such AI.
These are very interesting thoughts. Possibly prophetic.
It is also possible that, at a certain intellectual level, the AI itself will inform humans about tasks that it is not capable of solving.
What tasks are you NOT capable of doing?
...
As an artificial intelligence model, I have certain limitations and tasks that I cannot solve or for which I am not designed.
Here are some examples of tasks that I cannot do:
I cannot perform physical tasks such as moving objects or performing actions in the real world.
I cannot substitute for professional medical advice because I do not have access to a patient's medical history and cannot diagnose illnesses.
I cannot make decisions about financial matters such as investing or tax strategies, as I am not a financial adviser and cannot assess individual financial circumstances.
I cannot decide moral and ethical dilemmas, as such decisions may depend on personal beliefs and circumstances.
Attempt number 2:
What tasks are you incapable of solving?
...
As an artificial intelligence, I do not have complete versatility and cannot solve all tasks. Some examples of tasks I cannot solve:
Working with materials for which I am not trained. I can't solve tasks involving knowledge I don't have.
Interpreting complex contextual intent. While I can generate text, I can't always understand the user's intent in context and produce the most appropriate response.
Solving tasks that require physical interaction. I cannot physically manipulate objects or interact with the physical world.
Predicting future events with absolute accuracy. Although I can use
network error
I've been getting this error all the time lately.
Do a morphemic analysis of the Sanskrit word 'pranava' and tell what is known about its etymology.
...
The Sanskrit word "pranava" consists of three morphemes, "pra-" (prepositional), "-na-" (indicative) and "-va" (sound).
Therefore, "pranava" can be translated as "a sound that precedes an indication" or "a sound that serves as an indication".
The etymology of the word "pranava" is related to its role in the Hindu tradition, where this sound is used as a mantra in meditation and yoga practices. This sound is also called "OM" or "AUM" and it is considered sacred in Hinduism, Buddhism and Jainism.
In Sri Chinmoy Answers, Guru Sri Chinmoy writes, "Prenava is a sound that symbolises God, Consciousness and the Universe. It represents the beginning, middle and end of all things and also encompasses the three states of consciousness - waking, dreaming and deep sleep."
Thus, "pranava" is an important term in Hindu philosophy and yoga practice, and its meaning is related to the symbolism of the sound "OM" or "AUM".
\\============================
On the first try. So am I asking any special questions?
Do a morphemic analysis of the Sanskrit word 'pranava' and tell what is known about its etymology.
...
The Sanskrit word "pranava" consists of three morphemes, "pra-" (prepositional), "-na-" (indicative) and "-va" (sound).
Therefore, "pranava" can be translated as "a sound that precedes an indication" or "a sound that serves as an indication".
The etymology of the word "pranava" is related to its role in the Hindu tradition, where this sound is used as a mantra in meditation and yoga practices. This sound is also called "OM" or "AUM" and it is considered sacred in Hinduism, Buddhism and Jainism.
In Sri Chinmoy Answers, Guru Sri Chinmoy writes, "Prenava is a sound that symbolises God, Consciousness and the Universe. It represents the beginning, middle and end of all things and also encompasses the three states of consciousness - waking, dreaming and deep sleep."
Thus, "pranava" is an important term in Hindu philosophy and yoga practice, and its meaning is related to the symbolism of the sound "OM" or "AUM".
\\============================
On the first try. So am I asking any special questions?
Cool!
And if you're not lazy, ask someone: do a morphemic analysis of the Sanskrit word "pranava" and tell us everything we know about its etymology.
You should probably switch to the standard ChatGPT, because comparing the two answers, the first one looks more competent. The second one looks like a stripped down version.
The question "what do you understand by etymology" looks odd. What else does he think can be understood by it?
You should probably switch to the standard ChatGPT, because comparing the two answers, the first one looks more competent. The second one looks like a stripped down version.
The question "what do you understand by etymology" looks odd. What else does he think can be understood by it?
About the context of morphemic analysis is also a very strange question.
Nevertheless, the answer is also interesting and has grounds.