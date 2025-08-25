AI 2023. Meet ChatGPT. - page 69

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JRandomTrader #:

Remembered:

There is room to grow, I only corrected the word whistle.


P.S. What a bunch of hustlers.)


Added. Who is interested


"Invite a new user through your unique link and get both on your balance of 10 000 tokens. Tokens do not burn and stay with you forever.

Your referral link:

Get 10,000 tokens at ChatGPT - t.me/GPT_chat_chat_chatgpt_bot?start=130521635

(click to copy)


Registered: 0 people.

Earned tokens: 0"

 

Just in case - https://zxpress.ru/article.php?id=7472

Actually, it's from FIDO.

 
 

Big trouble is coming and will soon fall on the heads of companies involved in a whole range of businesses.

Read more in this video:


These New AI Features Will Destroy Businesses
These New AI Features Will Destroy Businesses
  • 2023.03.16
  • www.youtube.com
Google and Microsoft both made huge announcements today about the future of their tools. Google is adding AI into all of it's Workspace suite of products and...
 
Реter Konow #:

Big trouble is coming and will soon fall on the heads of companies involved in a whole range of businesses.

Read more in this video:


I had to download Yandex Browser to watch the video with translation

P.S. There are Forex courses in English. Lifehack. Upload the video to your channel. Set restricted access and watch with translation.

 
Vitaliy Kuznetsov #:

I had to download Yandex Browser to watch the video with translation

P.S. There are Forex courses in English. Lifehack. Upload the video to your channel. Set restricted access and watch with translation.

I apologise for the inconvenience. I've been watching in English for a long time to learn news from the world of technology faster. So far, it's more likely to come from the west.

 

A user dropped a photo of the products, to which ChatGPT suggested a few recipes using those ingredients

Here's an E.I. girl like this


 
Vitaliy Kuznetsov #:

I had to download Yandex Browser to watch the video with translation

P.S. There are Forex courses in English. Lifehack. Upload the video to your channel. Set restricted access and watch with translation.

Voice-over? I use YouTube translation.
 
Asked a chatgpt question how to make a drawing in midjourney. Answered, I don't know what it is. Photoshop will help you)
 
Valeriy Yastremskiy #:
Voiceover? I use voice-over on YouTube.

Voice-over, it's a feature of Yandex Browser for videos from YouTube and others. The robot announcer speeds up and slows down the pronunciation of words so that they are always synchronised.

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