AI 2023. Meet ChatGPT. - page 67
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Maybe it writes cool code in Python, I haven't tried it, but it is far from the mql level of forum regulars.
If we define creativity by the obligatory presence of a conscious creator who has an intention, then a neural network does not create, although it draws better than most people :) In this sense, for example, a sand dune or a pattern of frost on glass will not be a product of creativity, because despite their beauty, nobody created them on purpose (probably). On the other hand, a barchan of the right shape and size cannot appear by a decree, while a network pattern can and does appear. It turns out that the network is still a creator, albeit a servile one, since it has no initiative of its own.
If we take a more general definition, according to which creativity is the creation of new and unique content, then the network's works are undoubtedly unique.
When an artist paints a picture on commission, or a composer writes music for a future film - how free are they in their creativity? They also act according to the project: they are given a certain vision and can adjust it as they go along.
By the logic you suggest, a pencil is also a creator, because it draws, albeit at the behest of its fingers.
So something that has no initiative of its own can be considered a creator because it fulfils its intended function? Let's imagine then that Brullov's brushes are co-authors of his paintings. Why not? And a bardic sunset over a stormy sea authored itself in Aivazovsky's paintings. Or does it only work with things subject to the will of man?
1. Creativity is NOT ALWAYS the creation of new things. Often, it is a repetition of the old in an updated form. Combining, separating, or transforming forms.
2. What is the "uniqueness" of the network's work? Routine compilation of data patterns.
3. Unique content conveys a special meaning. What does the network have to do with the meaning of the pictures? Is it expressing an opinion or asking if the pictures are good?
Although Leonardo Da Vinci's most famous masterpiece had a tz and was a commission, he put his whole self into it. Literally and figuratively. Otherwise, the Mona Lisa wouldn't be considered a masterpiece. I'd like to see one painting that depicts a net. Let him put himself in and create a self-portrait, under the guise of someone else's prompt. Then we'll see...
By the logic you propose, the pencil is also a creator, because it draws, albeit at the behest of its fingers.
So something that has no initiative of its own can be considered a creator because it fulfils its intended function? Let's imagine then that Brullov's brushes are co-authors of his paintings. Why not? And a bardic sunset over a stormy sea authored itself in Aivazovsky's paintings. Or does it work only with things subject to the will of man?
1. Creativity is NOT ALWAYS the creation of new things. Often, it is a repetition of the old in an updated form. Combining, dividing or transforming forms.
2. What is the "uniqueness" of the network's work? Routine compilation of data patterns.
3. Unique content conveys a special meaning. What does the network have to do with the meaning of the pictures? Is it expressing its opinion or asking if the pictures are good?
Even though Leonardo Da Vinci's most famous masterpiece had a tz and was a commission, he put his whole self into it. Literally and figuratively. Otherwise, the Mona Lisa wouldn't be considered a masterpiece. I'd like to see one painting that depicts a net. Let him put himself in and create a self-portrait, under the guise of someone else's prompt. Then we'll see...
You can't tell a pencil to draw a dog, but you can tell a network to draw a dog. That's the fundamental difference between the two, right? A pencil in this sense can't be considered a subject and a creator, while a network... well, perhaps it can. Like a painter who draws not by the dictates of his soul, but only to order. But he draws, he creates.
1. The network copes with such creativity perfectly well.
2. Unique is just something that in this form has not been before. Look for any picture drawn by the network through tineye or Google and Yandex - you will not find exact copies, so it is unique.
3. It is not necessarily unique conveys a special meaning, for example, the text can be edited in several versions. New versions will successfully pass the test on shingles, but still remain about the same thing about what was the original.
You can't call a backlash of parameter values "freedom". And the network has no other "freedom".
If a network is able to paint any subjects in any of the visual styles known to mankind, and a certain artist can only paint still lifes in oil, which of them is freer in his choice?
1. If we define creativity through the obligatory presence of a conscious creator who has an intention, then a neural network does not create, although it draws better than most people :)
2. In this sense, for example, a sand dune or a drawing of frost on glass will not be a product of creativity, because despite their beauty, nobody created them on purpose (probably).
3. On the other hand, a barchan of the right shape and size cannot appear by a pointer, while a network pattern can and does appear. It turns out that the network is still a creator, albeit a servile one, since it has no initiative of its own.
4. If we take a more general definition, according to which creativity is the creation of new and unique content, then the network's works are undoubtedly unique.
5. When an artist paints a picture to order, or a composer writes music for a future film - how free are they in their creativity? They also act according to the project: they are given a certain vision statement and can adjust it as they go along.
To close the topic I will answer point by point:
1. Creativity is the process of realising an idea. An idea automatically presupposes the presence of its bearer (her). A tool can not be considered a creator, despite the actual participation in the process of creation because it can not be a carrier of the idea.
2. Processes of the emergence of something without the participation of the creator cannot be considered creative. Only spontaneous or natural.
3. Someone who creates, but is not the author of the idea, and has not taken the initiative to create, can be considered a creator, if he is able to understand and share the creative intent of the author. The network does not show initiative and is not able to understand the author's idea, and therefore cannot be considered a creator of its product. It is only an instrument of its production.
4. What are the objective criteria of uniqueness? Uniqueness means inimitability. Everything that the network does is a repetition and transformation of the images embedded in the learning network. The laid idea belongs to the authors of the prompts. The images of the training set belong to the people. The network simply mixes the data patterns according to the instructions. Its personal participation in this process is no more than that of a one-armed bandit in a casino when he is pulled by a lever.
5. Understanding the idea gives freedom for creativity even within the narrow confines of the ToR. Creative approach to work is often appreciated by customers. Therefore, the performance of a task by an artist or composer leaves freedom of creativity and self-expression, and is even welcomed, but the performance of a task by a network cannot contain "self-expression" and is therefore a technical, not a creative process.
If a network is capable of painting any subject in any of the visual styles known to mankind, and a certain artist can only paint still lifes in oil, which of them is freer in his choice?
1. The net is incapable of drawing anything without the medium of the drawing idea.
2. All representational styles belong to people. The web borrows their patterns.
3. The network can only choose to draw what it is given. An artist can choose to paint anything, even though he can only paint still lifes in oil. So he is freer in his choice.
(a) You can't tell a pencil to draw a dog, but you can tell a net and it will. This is a fundamental difference between the two, right? A pencil in this sense can't be considered a subject and creator in any way, while a network... well, perhaps it can. Like a painter who draws not by the dictates of his soul, but only to order. But he draws, he creates.
1. With such creativity the network copes perfectly well.
2. Unique is simply something that has never been seen in this form before. Look for any picture drawn by the network through tineye or Google and Yandex - you will not find exact copies, so it is unique.
3. Not necessarily unique conveys a special meaning, for example, the text can be edited in several versions. New versions will successfully pass the test on shingles, but still remain about the same thing about what was the original.
а. The fundamental difference between a pencil and a web is in the way a person works with them.
1. A network copes not with "creativity" but with compiling a product from patterns of data.
2,3. Uniqueness means specific value. The network conveys pictures, depriving them of any value and with it, uniqueness.
Testing GPT 4
GPT-4 is capable of processing more than 25 thousand words, which means its answers will be incredibly extensive. In comparison, the old model generates up to 3 thousand words in an answer.
On the exams, the AI scored 90 per cent or more out of a possible 100. GPT-4 received a score equivalent to the top 10% of human participants on the bar exam.
Creating a bot for Discord can be done in just a few minutes. The chatbot automatically generates working code and fixes bugs.
You can create a huge website from a sketch on paper. Draw a template and the AI will write the code and populate the pages of the site itself.
Analysis by pictures
The bot understands what is normal and what is not, where is normal and where is unusual
For those who don't understand humour, the answer will be chewed up
An online service for answering questions. Information is searched on various sites, collated and footnoted to sources.
The minus (or plus) is that the search is done on EN sites and queries are also in EN.
https://www.perplexity.ai
The plus is obvious. Works without registration. And everything opens in the Russian Federation without VPN
Translation
Рекомендуемая дозировка рутина варьируется в зависимости от источника. Согласно WebMD, добавки с рутином, возможно, безопасны при приеме в дозах до 600 мг ежедневно в течение 12 недель [1]. Verywell Health утверждает, что рекомендуемой нормы потребления рутина в рационе нет, поскольку он не является незаменимым питательным веществом [2]. Medindia.net рекомендуется доза таблетки от 200 до 500 мг, принимаемая внутрь каждые 12 часов, три раза в день[3]. Draxe.com упоминается, что большинство добавок с рутином содержат 500 миллиграммов на капсулу, но четкой рекомендуемой дозы нет[4]. BulkSupplements рекомендует принимать 650 миллиграммов (чуть менее четверти чайной ложки) рутина один раз в день или по назначению медицинского работника [5]. Важно проконсультироваться с врачом, прежде чем принимать какие-либо добавки.