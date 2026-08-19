Pair trading and multicurrency arbitrage. The showdown. - page 79
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Today I spent a day on manual wiring of the algorithm of the future robot (spent a day and traded with hands)
partly it looks like this:
pretty? this is one (of several) shoulders of the trade. Basically it was XAU vs CHF - curious can build a synthetic and see the XAUCHF cross
at the same time similar wicks were taken (red dashes on the previous picture) on XAG twice (back and forth) and just a little bit....
In debugging phantoms 22000 dropped 948, about 4% for the day, with a max drawdown of 300usd. The drawdown was due to the fact that I entered the market on the same day. Entered in the morning and exited in the evening.
PS/ The algorithm is confirmed by the fact that at the right moments very badly open trades. Abundance of requotes, noprice and other server errors, up to the loss of connection.
THIS IS A REAL SIGN.
from today's flight analysis:
in a barrel of jam there is a spoonful of tartar - lost profit.
Again, in practice, this spoon tends to increase.
today I spent a day on manual wiring of the future robot algorithm (spent a day and traded with hands)
partly it looks like this:
pretty? this is one (of several) shoulders of the trade. Mostly it was XAU vs CHF - the curious can build a synthetic and see the XAUCHF cross
at the same time similar wicks were taken (red dashes on the previous picture) on XAG twice (back and forth) and just for fun....
In debugging phantoms 22000 dropped 948, about 4% for the day, with a max drawdown of 300usd. The drawdown was due to the fact that I entered the market on the same day. Entered in the morning, exited in the evening.
PS/ The algorithm is confirmed by the fact that at the right moments very badly open trades. Abundance of requotes, noprice and other server errors, up to the loss of connection.
THIS IS A REAL SIGN.
Curious. I'm following, update in the thread
Curious. I'm following, update in the thread
Well, I don't seem to be hiding much...
before writing the previous posts, I closed everything, exited the market, did a debriefing.
then I opened a few trades "for tomorrow". They are already at 0 at the close of the day, they have finished their volatile drawdowns
from today's flight debriefing:
there is a spoonful of tartar in the barrel of jam - lost profit.
Again, in practice, this spoon tends to increase.
normal
of course deals on the same trend line look strange.something is under-analysed....
as an artist-artists I will ask :
hint: 12 visually more or less easily distinguishable colours/shades for lines on a graph ? preferably for both black and white background.
how to choose such colours, except for the scientific method and manual selection.
because there are a bunch of currencies and a couple of metals on the chart at once, and I need my own constructions too. A lot of lines and not a single one can be reduced.
as a painter-artist, I'll ask:
can you tell me : 12 visually more or less easily distinguishable colours/shades for lines on graphics ? preferably for both black and white background.
how to choose such colours in general, except for the scientific method and manual selection.
because there are a bunch of currencies and a couple of metals on the chart at once, and you need your own constructions too. A lot of lines and not a single one can be reduced.
I first colour in the terminal and then, when I like it, I put it into the code.
I look up the name here:
but I always have black ;)
also painted (perverted) according to the method of this indica, also normal:
also Nikolay, who is a specialist in kanvas, also has a trick for multicoloured indikas
but the main thing is to get the information out - to colour the names of pairs and put them into the indica.
like this.then everything is clear
There are no words - an awesome update has arrived, in its awesomeness it has rubbed the history of quotes and added an unknown mixture of features and bugs....
in brief - after the update, it doesn't show shit...for about 10-15 minutes already ("probably pumping history from MQ", and who knows where it is doing what - it doesn't write in the log what the terminal is busy with).
I can't even take a screenshot yet, because the screen is black instead of indicator lines.
Or are there more or less established currency colour designations ?
I want to get the colours right
because it's hard to follow them in dynamics.
There are no words - an awesome update has arrived, in its awesomeness it has rubbed the history of quotes and added an unknown mixture of features and bugs ...
in brief - after the update, it doesn't show anything...for about 10-15 minutes already ("probably pumping history from MQ", and who knows where it is doing what - it doesn't write in the journal what the terminal is busy with).
I can't even take a screenshot yet, because the screen is black instead of indicator lines.
Is it recompiling everything it can reach?