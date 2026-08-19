Pair trading and multicurrency arbitrage. The showdown. - page 72
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I made a panel for pair trading.
please criticise the appearance
I made a panel for pair trading.
please criticise the appearance
Do you need a panel for a robot?
switch it on and forget it...
I made a panel for pair trading.
please criticise the appearance
It's fine,
volume buttons can be added in size
I made a panel for pair trading.
please criticise the appearance
cool
the reference point starts from the moment of market entry
entry can occur at any moment
because at any moment of time the balance is equal to zero.However, so far no one here has correctly identified what will happen beyond the starting point.
Renate, I'm trying to find out, help me. Beyond the starting point, the balance is still zero.
Renate, I'm trying to figure it out, help me out. Behind the reference point, the balance is still zero.
Yeah, normal, beautiful, very heartfelt and correct.
The beginning of the countdown time is irrelevant, it should be.
It's right here.
Now switch the TF to MN1 and send me a screenshot.//if you see what's going to happen there, you don't need to show it here.
Renate, I'm trying to figure it out, help me out. Behind the reference point, the balance is still zero.
MN1 has nothing to do with it. (Renate just couldn't do it on the smaller ones)
1) your scale is off.
2) remove unnecessary items in the basement.
3) take everyone out
MN1 had nothing to do with it.. (Renate just didn't seem to do well on the smaller ones).
1) your scale is off.
2) remove unnecessary things in the basement.
3) move everyone out
Good things are seen from a distance
The indicator is needed only once - just to understand what's wrong and that's it.
after that, you don't need it
good things come from a distance
the indicator is only needed once - just to understand what's wrong and that's it
then you don't need it
I agree, then we work according to the situation.
I made a panel for pair trading.
please criticise the appearance
How pairs are taken for opening, please explain in detail.