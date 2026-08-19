Pair trading and multicurrency arbitrage. The showdown. - page 82
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for those looking for immediate entry points, as a hint:
And, you do realise that if you take a different starting point, the discrepancies will not converge at the points you have on your graphs.
Added:
Even if we imagine that there should be a divergence after such a point, we don't know which currency will jump up and which will jump down.
And, you do realise that if you take a different starting point, the divergences will not converge at the points you have on your charts.
national currency trends depend on local economies, companies work through national banks, which work through local stock exchanges.
A trend becomes a trend only in its own stock exchange session. Which in turn has its own morning/evening marks.
Someone asked about "finding entry conditions" - here are the entry conditions...at the right time you see what happened there and make a conclusion.
don't pay attention to placed by expert - just its own panel, but this way it's hand-to-hand.
trends in national currencies depend on local economies, companies operate through national banks that operate through local stock exchanges.
a trend becomes a trend only in its own stock exchange session. which in turn has its own morning/evening marks.
Someone asked about "finding entry conditions" - here are the entry conditions...at the right time you see what happened there and make a conclusion.
don't pay attention to placed by expert - just its own panel, but this way it's hand-to-hand.
continuing, about finding entry points.
America is about to start working, and it's going to flatten all the loose bundles.
range narrowing caused by active trading and revaluation can be perceived as a trend change.
All exchanges work like that - they narrow ranges. It's just that in the US, and when Europe is still working, it's really quite remarkable
On individual charts of pairs, there will be "whoa, whoa reversals...".
the first chart that comes up:
continuing, about finding entry points.
America is about to start working, and it's going to flatten all the loose bundles.
range narrowing caused by active trading and revaluation can be perceived as a trend change.
All exchanges work like that - they narrow ranges. It's just that in the US, and when Europe is still working, it's really quite remarkable
On individual charts of pairs, there will be "whoa, whoa reversals...".
the first chart that comes up:
Please specify the timeline and the starting point (the beginning of the indicator display) so that you can compare.
You have 3 subwindows, do I understand correctly that they are from different currencies? Which ones (dollar, euro...)?
And what currencies do you track?
Please specify the time scale and the starting point (the beginning of the indicator display) so that it can be compared.
You have 3 subwindows, do I understand correctly that they are from different currencies? Which ones (dollar, euro...)?
And what currencies do you track?
I track all currencies, on the charts (on the last screenshot), the charts are from top to bottom:
NZD selected, starting point Sydney
then GBP, starting point London
at the bottom EUR, starting point Frankfurt
on the first screenshot with this trio, USD is taken as 0 for all of them (to show that trends change in their "home session").
There are fish in all this, aren't there?
The main thing is not to be disappointed and move on.
There are fish in all this, aren't there?
Mostly depends on the fisherman.
I guess this is the last screenshot of this trio for today.
The previous screenshot was at the beginning of the US session.
This one is somewhere in the centre.
America has already knocked down a nice move ("sliding") in NZD,AUD,EUR,GBP ( but not yet finished the process). They will pack more tightly by the end of the session.
On the screenshot the thick white line is USD. Today is a good day for illustrations - you can clearly see how it works. Currencies are "raking in a bunch" and turning the leader in the general mass. And the leader in this gang is the quid
Coming back to the economic realities: what happened in the evening on NZDUSD is not a reversal and not even a correction of NZD. The NZD correction will be tomorrow when overnight closes and only that can be called a correction.