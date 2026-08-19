Pair trading and multicurrency arbitrage. The showdown. - page 73
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How pairs are taken for opening, please explain more.
It's insanely simple - you buy what goes up in price and sell what goes down in price.
I'm in such a good mood that
the moderators probably won't mind a musical break (of course they'll delete it later).
Rybnikov is a GENIUS, not like us here, who shit in trading and algorithms.
I made a panel for pair trading.
please criticise the appearance
The buy and sell buttons could be backlit differently.
And the letters buy and sell - in a different font and colour (different from the buttons).
also can for information output the current state of the spread on the symbol - somewhere - then output... (not to enter on its spreads....)
it's insanely simple - what goes up in price you buy, what goes down you sell.
You're wrong.
But good luck anyway
;)
Your opinion is wrong.
But good luck anyway
;)
No one tells you how to do it, ehhh
No one tells you how to do it, ehhh.
Nobody knows how it is necessary, as soon as he finds out - he will tell.
Only the quoter knows, but he is silent as a fish against ice. )))
Nobody knows how it is necessary, as soon as he finds out - he will tell.
Only the quoter knows, but he is silent as a fish against ice. )))
Yes, it's Renat who moves the quotes. He moved them and let's watch forum members' reactions.
No one tells you how it should be done, ehhh
I've already told one of them, as he persevered on his own on the right path.
without much detail, but he understood the principle.
he had enough of what I wrote about here.
His assessment is this:
I have no doubt that he'll figure out the rest.
that's all
I've already told one, because I've persevered on my own on the right path.
without much detail, but he understood the principle:
hopefully he'll get the rest of it.
that's all
Considering that you asked for a monthly correlation chart, and no one has posted it (while posting other tf's), I can't close the question for myself.
Why don't they post it?
Given that you asked for a monthly correlation chart and no one has posted it (while posting other tf's), I can't close the question for myself.
Why don't they post it...
just read it carefully.
I also talked about the pairing a little bit, even put up a screenshot.
It's also a grail, it's the second of my three grail strategies.
so breaking my skull about MO with such an arsenal I am already stupidly reluctant.