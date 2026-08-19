Pair trading and multicurrency arbitrage. The showdown. - page 83
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This is probably the last screenshot of this trio for today.
The previous screenshot was at the beginning of the American session.
This one is somewhere in the centre.
America has already knocked down a nice move ("sliding") in NZD,AUD,EUR,GBP ( but not yet finished the process). By the end of the session they will be packed more tightly.
On the screenshot the thick white line is USD. Today is a good day for illustrations - you can clearly see how it works. Currencies are "raking in a bunch" and turning the leader in the general mass. And the leader in this gang is the quid
Coming back to the economic realities: what happened in the evening on NZDUSD is not a reversal and not even a correction of NZD. The NZD correction will be tomorrow when the overnight closes and only that can be called a correction.
I was just getting excited about "how to find entry points"... "when the divergence occurs".
Entry points, like all trading, are based on real life, where all TA is just a handy tool.
This is today in the wrappers, dealing with the dug up about pair trading.
The main fakap I told about from the morning: trading on "currency divergence" implies a different MM and calculation of transaction lots by leverage. You cannot trade CAD<->JPY with CADJPY cross.
There should be two separate USDCAD, USDJPY trades with unexpectedly different volumes/lots to offset USD movements between them.
And there will be a counterbalancing (imbalanced or balancing, whatever term you prefer) USD, the third side of the triangle
looks beautiful! No jokes here. Earlier, I made the quid index myself and used it to trade currencies.... in some places in profit. Iglavnoe this charm is endless..... ;-) constantly gives an opportunity to play...... can put gold and silver there too?
at the request of labourers, the same charm, but with gold and silver :
silver - purple is the most sprawling, gold - another (light) brown :-) metals go with double amplitude to currencies
Already requested on the thread - how to colour the 11 lines in different colours to be visually readable.
PS/ unlike previous published ones - equalised by USD
looks beautiful!
That's the 0 for gold:
there's also a lot of conclusions and ideas that need to be digested and thought about before we can say anything.
speaking of currency fluctuations.....
it's quite illuminating to observe the two forum threads.
they are not currencies of course, but the general principle is the same.
To conclude about "finding effective entries"
individual shoulders/parts of deals on the charts should look like this
in fact, the chart was going to be closed as unnecessary right now....
in order to do such a thing, one should take into account the rest of the market and know its dynamics and schedules and interrelationships.
(today was a demo day, something about "looking for entry points" was stirred up')
There's a lot of conclusions and ideas that need to be digested and thought about before you say them.
Looks like an earthquake near Japan.
Looks like an earthquake near Japan
while purely philosophical thoughts: a) nature does not tolerate emptiness - "lacunas" are filled b) striving for symmetry (reflecting charts you will get "pivots").
and so it seems for all natural periods and all currencies. On other windows there will be something similar, but it's an induction
I didn't want to publish the current one (trades are closed, what's the point),
but before going to bed I couldn't pass by this funny picture.
Everyone is attacking poor NZD which is trying to crawl to AUD :-)
Remember who is the "head of the gang" ? he is on top :-)
don't vow about screenshots :-)
genadi...