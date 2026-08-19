Pair trading and multicurrency arbitrage. The showdown. - page 74
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Given that you asked for a monthly correlation chart and no one has posted it (while posting other tf's), I can't close the question for myself.
Why don't they post it...
me too, by the way...
at least so...
to think.
Given that you asked for a monthly correlation chart and no one has posted it (while posting other tf's), I can't close the question for myself.
Why don't they post it...
It's obvious! They looked at the chart, realised the trick and did not start scorching the grail!
About 10 years ago I bought a programme for pair trading from Novosibirsk infotsygans (they were very convincing) for 36,000 roubles.
Let's leave my loser qualities of that time for later. Now about something else.
Separate software with a licence for 1 computer, and my vinda was always crashing - I had to go to them every time for a small file with a preliminary operation - I ran some other file, that one wrote down my computer configuration inside itself and I gave this file to these gypsies, after which they gave me the licence file.
One day they stopped responding, and I turned to them again for the same reason - my computer went down again, I reinstalled the computer and went to them for the licence. But, this is unnecessary mental lyrics - the point is different.
What I remembered in this programme: it downloaded quotes from MT4, and by pressing a magic button started to collect portfolios of currency pairs, as well as lot volumes for each currency pair - DIFFERENT(!), which had to be traded at once - open all at once in the specified direction (or in different directions, I think) and in the specified lots. (Yes, it was a kind of intellectual product, not a cat in a bag!)
There were arbitrage triangles and 8-10 currency pairs in the list of portfolios. Each portfolio could be clicked and a historical balance chart appeared at the bottom (the proga's own strategy tester ) - if positions were opened with the specified lot. The result was a balance sine wave, where you had to close the portfolio when the average + was coming out. Then again to wait for the situation when to open the portfolio, and then - to close it according to the average deviation in +.
So, I managed to trade it - yes, there were convergences. But when I didn't get a face - I started to look for it on the Internet, reading articles and forum - what kind of trading it is. Then I came to the conclusion that it is a kind of paired trading. But, everyone wrote that there is no fish in it, convergences are convergences, and in case of divergence - plum. Nobody wrote about trading with stops (cumulative). People were convincing, I was still with the idea that this is a "local" success. Maybe the market was more flat at that time.
In any case, it seems that if there is a fish, it is necessary to look for it with playing lots and choosing the right pairs.
Anyway, apparently if there are fish, you have to look for them with playing lots and choosing the right pairs.
We need to stock up on soldering irons and irons and look for gypsies.
Putting them on the counter is the fish!
We need to stock up on soldering irons and irons and look for gypsies.
Putting them on the meter is the fish!
Not bad, not bad.... But that would be too easy.
I reread all the posts that Renat wrote and some Bender in bablokos. People don't believe them, but I believe them, just like I believe those gypsies. I feel like they have a machine in their hands. I'm a believer. "And it will come to me, and it will come to me, and it will come to me...
Not bad-not bad.... But that would be too easy.
I reread all the posts that Renat wrote and some Bender in bablokos. People don't believe them, but I believe them, just like I believe those gypsies. I feel like they have a machine in their hands. I'm a believer. "And it will come to me, and it will come to me, and it will come to me...
Alexander started, I finished.
It's a pity he didn't see the ending he didn't get to.
I know for sure, as I'm the only one with a steat of his trade that he didn't allow to be shown.
He is my original inspiration.
I definitely believed him as well and didn't jump off his idea.
In the money market, he went into the wilds and dragged a lot of people into it, who then flipped.
It's all there.
So, I managed to trade it - yes, there were convergences. But when I didn't get a face - I started to look for it on the Internet, reading articles and forum - what kind of trading it is. Then I came to the conclusion that it is a kind of paired trading. But, everyone wrote that there is no fish in it, convergences are convergences, and in case of divergence - plum. Nobody wrote about trading with stops (cumulative). People were convincing, I was still with the idea that this is a "local" success. At that time, maybe the market was more flat.
In any case, it seems that if there is a fish, it is necessary to look for it with playing lots and choosing the right pairs.
You're not talking about your namesake, are you? Judging by the text, yes. From whom you took the software, this person is very murky, but not a cigan, because the software works to the fullest, and nothing works for cigans.
Are you talking about your namesake? Judging by the text, yes. From whom you took the software, this person is very murky, but not a Cigan, because the software works to the fullest, and nothing works for Cigans.
SHIT! Here it is! Like a relative))))))
Exactly - he has a surname like mine, only with a "d". Not a relative, not a relative.
How's your computer working? Your computer never crashed? Does he keep in touch?
Your opinion is wrong.
But good luck anyway
;)
Renat, you don't have the Grail. Grail is when profit is big and losses are small. You said yourself that you have 20% per month on Forex. That's not enough for Forex
I said you can make 20-30 on pairs, easy.
on triangle - that's the finish line, I won't tell you the numbers ;)