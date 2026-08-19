Pair trading and multicurrency arbitrage. The showdown. - page 50
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For financial instruments, the natural criterion for comparison is yield.
There are no questions about the yield of shares, bonds, and bonds.
What is the yield of a currency, for example EUR?
Derivative of its refinancing rate?
Thank you. I'll take a look.
if we bring it to the present.
firstly, we can see well the exploits of the quid :-) when it weakened/strengthened
we can see well that the yields on related currencies (close regionally and economies intertwined in general) are about nostril-a-nostril. EUR<->GBP and even more so AUD<->NZD
for the same reason CAD is the least profitable, it is a resource supplement to the dollar.
You should also put interest rates on a chart like this. They will look like smoother parabola-like figures (always diverge in sqrt style).
And they can be subtracted from the corresponding line, so you will get "yield without taking into account the rate".
And compare all this with a similar figure for treasuries. US policy is to attract long term investment in itself, anything beyond the treasuries will be crushed
to date
firstly, it is well seen the exploits of the quid :-) when it weakened/strengthened
it is well seen that the yields of related currencies (close regionally and economies are intertwined in general) are about nostril-a-nostril. EUR<->GBP and even more so AUD<->NZD
for the same reason CAD is the least profitable, it is a resource supplement to the dollar.
You should also put interest rates on a chart like this. They will look like smoother parabola-like figures(always diverge in sqrt style).
And they can be subtracted from the corresponding line, so you will get "yield without taking into account the rate".
And compare all this with a similar figure for treasuries. US policy is to attract long term investment in itself, anything beyond the treasuries will be crushed
Same thing.
Finally, at least one of us has seen it.
That's not a forecast, a?????
How many times did I ask you to overlay the charts and switch to monthly charts????
Well, the Japanese townsman!!!!
What kind of a sliding line do they dream of seeing here, so that it comes together?
Is this approach to trading in your mind?
to date
firstly, it is well seen the exploits of the quid :-) when it weakened/strengthened
it is well seen that the yields of related currencies (close regionally and economies are intertwined in general) are about nostril-a-nostril. EUR<->GBP and even more so AUD<->NZD
for the same reason CAD is the least profitable, it is a resource supplement to the dollar.
You should also put interest rates on a chart like this. They will look like smoother parabola-like figures (always diverge in sqrt style).
And they can be subtracted from the corresponding line, so you will get "yield without taking into account the rate".
And compare all this with a similar figure for treasuries. US policy is to attract long term investment in itself, anything beyond the treasuries will be crushed
Yeah, look, look at interest rates ;))))
You'll realise it's just a load of bollocks, nothing more.
I have already posted interest rate analyses in screens for the whole history of forex, don't worry,
there is nothing there for a long time, it doesn't work and doesn't correspond to FA, doesn't correspond to any theory about them at all.
etc..
so you still have a long way to go to understand how to trade.
And from now on, please don't sarcasm about my negative balance, because only a grail strategy has such a thing.
If you can do it, I emphasise - if, then we will talk about such a balance.
yep, check it out, look at the interest rates ;))))
you'll realise it's just a load of bollocks, nothing more.
I have already posted interest rate analysis in screenshots for the whole history of forex, don't sweat it,
there is nothing there, it doesn't work and doesn't correspond to FA, doesn't correspond to any theory about them at all.
Etc.
so you still have a long way to go to understand how to trade.
And from now on, please do not sarcasm about my negative balance, because only a grail strategy has such a negative balance.
If you can do it, I emphasise - if, then we will talk about such a balance.
Go away, don't clog up at least one reasonable thread.
Honestly - boring
go away, don't clog up at least one sensible thread.
Honestly, you're annoying.
What do you mean?
you're finding answers to questions I already know (or pointing them out) and it pisses you off?
Personally, it pisses me off when people confidently follow a path that they are sure to lose.
So adios, I can't delete myself.And whoever understands what I'm trying to convey, will only start earning money.
What do you mean?
you find answers to questions I already know (or point to) and it pisses you off?
Personally, it pisses me off when people confidently follow a path that they are sure to lose.
So adios, I can't delete myself.And anyone who understands what I'm trying to say is the only one who's gonna start making money.
Your narcissism is of no use on this forum. Running from thread to thread with your negative balance, like a village idiot. "look at my ..."
No ideas, no information, no constructive....
PS/ have to take offence. Either he will wise up, or will not interfere.
your narcissism is of no use on this forum. Running from thread to thread with your negative balance like a village idiot. "look at my ..."
No ideas, no information, no constructive...
PS/ have to take offence. Either wise up or stay out of the way
Why didn't you use the CCO and where's the probability of a reversal?
You probably read my answer and did it properly as a result?
You started off on the wrong track (with no results in the end) in the first place
and you'd be in it for years, wasting time and losing money, 100%.
Well, if you think there's no constructive, then you can go on on your own, I won't give you any advice.
You know what to do, huh?
I do.
ahahaha
;))))