Pair trading and multicurrency arbitrage. The showdown. - page 43
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And if we take a longer interval of 50 times, or a few months, won't the received spreads disperse?
Averaging saves, they don't go away by much.
Averaging saves, they don't leave much.
Hi everyone. I'm not hammered ) Development continues. I found a good indicator. The main problem is the sliding sliding not slamming, which I solve in all possible ways.
Hi everyone. I'm not hammered ) Development continues. I found a good indicator. The main problem is the non-slap sliding which I solve in all possible ways.
Yeah, those slides may not match.
The first algorithm for outputting to the b\u when the slides don't match.
The first algorithm for getting out when the slides don't match.
When you're testing, don't cheat yourself.
On a real account, it's the death of a deposit.
when you're testing, don't fool yourself.
On a real account, it's the death of a deposit.
Why do you mean ruin? It clearly says Hundred Thousand Phantoms and the minimum lot. 3 thousand for 3 years, it turns out 1% per annum. Normal such earnings...))))))))
Well, why doom and gloom? It clearly says Hundred Thousand in cash and a minimum lot. 3 thousand for 3 years, it turns out 1% per annum. A normal earnings...)))))))
No one said that here you need a depot of 100 $. I think we need a centovik, which we are given so far ) 1000 $ / 100000 edenits. And devarification on numerous bundles. + Restriction on trading 2-4-6 bundles at the same time. A kind of multi-currency, in our case multi-park )))) That's how it is so far. Now I am developing a new version, the results are better.
It's not about arbitrage, it's about averaging.
Explain more, please.