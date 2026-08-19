Pair trading and multicurrency arbitrage. The showdown. - page 306
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You mean we’re trolling?
I can’t imagine that happening in a doubles match
I got the colour a bit wrong ) On the histogram, these are the light green line and the orange line. Does their intersection signify something, like a signal?
I’ve reviewed the points where they cross – the entry points are very risky, and the direction is unclear
As you can see, we go into the red straight away upon entry. So you should only enter when the lines diverge
You mean we’re trolling?
I can’t imagine that happening in a doubles match
I’ve reviewed the junctions – the approaches are very dangerous, and the direction is not clear
As you can see, we immediately go into the red upon entry. So you should only enter when the lines diverge
Yes, I completely agree. Where do you start averaging from? What criteria do you use for the first averaging?
Yes, I completely agree. Where do you start with the averaging? What criteria do you use for the first averaging?
Averaging, if the pairs continued to diverge and the next entry signal appeared
Based on my calculations, your EUR/AUD/GBP/NZD combination currently has a spread of 50–60 per cent. As far as I’m concerned, that’s pretty dodgy. Well, unless you’re really keen to make a quick 10 dollars by risking 200.
The spread is currently 8%.
The spread is currently 8 per cent
The spread is currently 8 per cent