Pair trading and multicurrency arbitrage. The showdown. - page 310

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mvf358 #:
The problem lies not with the readers, but with the speaker. It doesn’t matter what I said; what matters is what they heard.
I’m not a nursery teacher.
 
Vitaly Muzichenko #:

That is precisely why I recorded the figures on the indicator, whilst using the candlesticks solely for a visual overview of the pairs’ movements – and nothing more.

In that case, it would be best to exit positions based on the indicator as well. I realise this is all just ‘daydreaming’. But I’d like to find a solution – that is, to identify the right signal for exiting.

 
Sergey2134 #:

In that case, it’s best to exit positions based on the indicator. I realise this is all just ‘daydreaming’. But I’d like to find a solution – that is, to find the right signal for exiting.

exit where you entered.

 
Vitaly Muzichenko #:
I’m not a nursery teacher.
Well then, why do you need all this? If you don’t try, you won’t succeed.
 
mvf358 #:
Well then, what’s the point of all this? No pain, no gain.
I’ve got some spare time, so I’ll share the system.
 
Vitaly Muzichenko #:
I’ve got some spare time – so I’m sharing my system.
A patron? Or an altruist?
 
mvf358 #:
A patron? Or an altruist?
What’s the point of being on the forum if you’re not going to post anything useful? Just to chat idly out of boredom?
 

The first indicator for entry; there is a divergence, but it has not yet been confirmed

Second – Spearman’s correlation; I previously used Pearson’s, but Spearman’s is more accurate – it does not take outliers into account

Third – change in equity from point to point

The point of the screenshot: you can see that equity moves in line with correlation; the screenshot shows AUDNZD-buy / CADCHF-sell

The pairs are poorly correlated over the long term, but are suitable for trading within a specific range


 

All in all, this is the picture that emerges. We see what appears to be a spread, so we enter the trade. But this entry does not generate a profit when the instruments converge.

This is because there is no common Y-axis. Each instrument has its own price scale . And simply superimposing the two charts on top of each other does not mean we have identified an arbitrage opportunity.

 
Sergey2134 #:

All in all, this is the picture that emerges. We see what appears to be a spread, so we enter the trade. However, this entry does not generate a profit when the instruments converge.

This is because there is no common Y-axis. Each instrument has its own price scale . And simply superimposing the two charts on top of each other does not mean we have identified an arbitrage opportunity.

It can’t be. That’s the first sensible thought. And you still need to get to grips with the concept of arbitrage.
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