Pair trading and multicurrency arbitrage. The showdown. - page 151
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Oh, that's what they played on, how technical. Yes, it is almost impossible to take into account such a moment without a hint.
Then yes, it doesn't matter where the system is going, the main thing is to make the necessary pair split more)
I have an idea that building equity uphill can be achieved by applying an approach from funds, like building a trend investment portfolio.
But it is not certain, whether such a model can be created on a triangle.
Another idea, perhaps the formula should be rewritten, and in one equation the right side should be left zero,
and in another equation the right side should be greater than zero. In theory there should be two points, the initial zero and greater than zero,
then in theory the system should be skewed towards the greater value. But it is not exact, so abstract thoughts.
Oh, that's what they played on, how technical. Yes, it's very difficult to take into account such a moment without a hint.
Then yes, it doesn't matter where the system goes, the main thing is to make the necessary pair split more)
The idea came to mind that building equity uphill is possible by applying an approach from funds, like building a trend investment portfolio.
But it is not certain, whether such a model can be created on a triangle.
Another idea, perhaps the formula should be rewritten, and in one equation the right side should be left zero,
and in another equation the right side should be greater than zero. In theory there should be two points, the initial zero and greater than zero,
then in theory the system should be skewed towards the greater value.
So the indication is the beginning.
Then it's a puzzle - what you can do, what you can't do.
I don't know about anyone else, but I puzzled for three years, after I made the indicator and realised that equity is like a ruler, and that I just need to raise it up.
If you labelled the equity of a triangle as "_", you'd have to do "/".
the triangle is a great thing, it will bring you to your knees in one fell swoop, if you start trading in the wrong direction.
It is even more likely to turn out like this: in the tester and on the demo - grail, on the real one - brutality.
You need to proceed very carefully and not in a hurry.
The source is also attached - comment out XAU and CNH right at the beginning - it will be without them....
by the way, there is an unfortunate error in the source :-)
and if you uncomment the commented, it will be very good - the chaos goes away somewhere and everyone becomes synchronous.
this is by the way about the above repeatedly mentioned x/ln(x).
PS/ corrections attached
PPS/ who knows how to fight CodeBase - can upload it there, it's useful. I have despaired of fighting with it (CodeBase) for about three years now.
well, indica is a start.
then it's a puzzle - what you can do, what you can't do.
I don't know about anyone else, but I puzzled for three years after I made the indicator and realised that equity is like a ruler, and that I just need to raise it up.
If you labelled the equity of a triangle as "_", you should do "/".
The triangle is a great thing, it will bring you to your knees in one fell swoop, if you start trading in the wrong direction.
It is even more likely to turn out like this: in the tester and on the demo - grail, on the real one - brutality.
You need to proceed very carefully and not in a hurry.
I understand that profit targets can be indefinite, and you set one target and work it out?
Or the system shows clear historical targets?
That is, you can see some statistics of one pair.
I understand that profit targets can be indefinite and you set one target and work it out?
Or the system shows clear historical targets?
It depends on how they fly.you can only model, but practice leaves our formulas and goes its own way ;)
Usually flying towards a negative balance, as the monitors showed.
Stop messing with young brains.
;)
Usually flying towards a negative balance, as the monitors showed.
Quit messing with innocent minds.
;)
congratulations
You haven't learnt how to trade.
and you don't know anything about the money on the real account yet.
In short, you have zero real trading experience.
and I either ignore or stop paying attention to the reactions and evaluations of such comrades.
congratulations
You haven't learnt how to trade.
and you don't know how to make money in a real account.
In short, you have zero real trading experience.
and I either don't pay attention to the reactions and evaluations of such comrades or stop paying attention to them.
What does that have to do with me?) you're the one yelling in all the threads that you own a super TC. It's unsubstantiated. I am quietly chewing on the granite of the MO and do not touch anyone.
))
Somewhere recently there was a link that he has been mowing trillions of money with his triangles for 10-15 years) Only passion for collecting thongs prevents him from becoming a trillionaire).
so there was a while ago that the indicator lags and the recognition that it all didn't work))))
ps still favourite contestant))