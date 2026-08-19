Pair trading and multicurrency arbitrage. The showdown. - page 150

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Roman Poshtar #:
It's a load of rubbish. The point value is one value for the lot alignment is another.

Is this about the crosses?

They're unbalanced from the start, by design.

a cross trade must be either split into two majors or supplemented with a trade on one of the majors.

That's why the tick price is strange there, about slanted volumes.

 
Renat Akhtyamov #:

Yeah, cool.

What couples are on the screen?

I have noise as not all pairs give a balanced quote at the same time

some time the head server counts on the way or delays in data transmission from the server to the terminal, but the noise is real, it will be so and that's right ;).


ps

in principle your calculation is suitable to continue further.

now try to see with your own eyes on real trades that equity fluctuates back and forth at most by the total spread and it will go on like this almost forever ;)

it takes quite a long time (several weeks) for equity to slip off the balance, you will see why it happens

if your calculation is correct, it should not be too difficult to realise such a thing.

then get the zero line (which is the current equity) to go up, then you will understand the strategy.

It's purely mathematical.

and then, as it were, sew money bags.

See, you've smoothed out the noise and got the joints.

For cyclic transactions in a circle, it is clear that it will shake on the total spread.
But how the equity can jump to the positive side when cycling in a circle, I can't figure it out yet.
If you use a full cycle, of course. But it is possible not to take a full cycle, you know what I mean.

That is, the system in space is kind of tilted upwards. Hmm... there is a grain of truth in it ))
But it is necessary that this grain corresponds to reality, and not just show the geometry.
Yes, the problem is not an easy one, I don't even know from which side to approach it, I don't have any ideas yet.

 
Maxim Kuznetsov #:

objectively, it is possible to take only the mantissa for calculations, and keep the exponent in mind as a scaling coefficient (lot multiplier).


The mantissa in relative order...

can be taken and used practically :-)

shows changes in the last digits of mantissas, allows you to see common points (e.g. that all turned).

buttons can be used to move up and down and change the base.

parameters:

POWER - by what degree to count the mantissa

PRECISE - how many higher digits to ignore.

May the power be with you!

Files:
Mantis.mq5  22 kb
Mantis.ex5  23 kb
 
Maxim Kuznetsov #:

The mantissas are in relative order.

can be taken and used practically :-)

shows changes in the last digits of mantissas, allows you to see common points (e.g. that everyone has turned)

buttons can be used to move up and down and change the base

parameters:

POWER - by what degree to count the mantissa

PRECISE - how many higher digits to ignore

May the power be with you!

Thank you Maxim. Your contribution to the branch's piggy bank is very nice. Have a good evening!

 

Hi all. Checked the above topic on normalisation. Everything is ok up to a certain point and huge drawdown.

Conclusions:

1. Tomorrow I will develop an ind on the cluster and some more contenders on the strength of currency pairs, not to be confused with currencies. The movements will be like Maxim's on the screen only on currency pairs.

1.1 Checking the slides in the owl.

1.2 Final result ) Checked everything that can be once in 2-3 years drain (

 
Roman Poshtar #:

Hi all. Checked the above topic on normalisation. Everything is ok up to a certain point and a huge drawdown.

Conclusions:

1. Tomorrow I will develop an ind on the cluster and some other contenders on the strength of currency pairs, not to be confused with currencies. The movements will be like Maxim's on the screenshot only on currency pairs.

1.1 Checking the slides in the owl.

1.2 Final result ) Checked everything that can be once in 2-3 years drain (

give at least the basic version of the robot and indica in the basic approach for free in the code open.....
Put it here....
Not in vain suggested.......
Grail don't fall with sultanas on cakes - do you want to post the basic version of the robot?
 
Maxim Kuznetsov #:

The mantissas are in relative order.

can be taken and used practically :-)

shows changes in the last digits of mantissas, allows you to see common points (e.g. that everyone has turned)

you can use the buttons to move up and down and change the base

parameters:

POWER - by what degree to count the mantissa

PRECISE - how many higher digits to ignore

May the power be with you!

thanks. Downloaded it - I'll give it a spin......
 
Roman #:

For cyclic trades in a circle, it is clear that it will shake the total spread.
But how equity can jump to the positive side when cycling in a circle, I have no idea yet.
If you use a full cycle, of course. But it is possible not to take a full cycle, you know what I mean.

That is, the system in space is kind of tilted upwards. Hm... there is a grain of truth in it ))
But it is necessary that this grain corresponds to reality, and not just show the geometry.
Yes, the problem is not an easy one, I don't even know from which side to approach it, I have no ideas yet.

You're the second person to realise that.

;)

 
Roman #:

For cyclic trades in a circle, it is clear that it will shake the total spread.
But how equity can jump to the positive side when cycling in a circle, I have no idea yet.
If you use a full cycle, of course. But it is possible not to take a full cycle, you know what I mean.

That is, the system in space is kind of tilted upwards. Hm... there is a grain of truth in it ))
But it is necessary that this grain corresponds to reality, and not just show the geometry.
Yes, the problem is not an easy one, I don't even know from which side to approach it, I have no ideas yet.

the cost of a tick is not a constant for some people.

and there are such pairs in every triangle.

So equity is not horizontal, but upwards, you check that everything is correct on MN1, it should not fall.

 
Maxim Kuznetsov #:

The mantissas are in relative order.

can be taken and used practically :-)

shows changes in the last digits of mantissas, allows you to see common points (e.g. that everyone has turned).

buttons can be used to move up and down and change the base

parameters:

POWER - by what degree to count the mantissa

PRECISE - how many higher digits to ignore

May the power be with you!

Not useful. The indicator for 8 major currencies is necessary. There is no other one to consider!!!
And under mgl4 - the old pirates of the South Seas work on mql4!!!! 28 Pairs for trading. Concentrate your energy on this! All left-wing waste - gold and chinese - throw it in the trash :/)
And even when you do everything, it is not a fact that this mantissa will be examined in terms of verification :-))))))
Well, we can do an expert examination for money and make observations and recommendations.

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