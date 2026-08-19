Pair trading and multicurrency arbitrage. The showdown. - page 300
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It’s good that it’s like that and not the other way round. And how much is the debt?
I think the maximum was 32 days. I didn’t enter via the system, which I mentioned straight away; I posted a screenshot of that on the forum, followed by a screenshot showing the close and the duration.
But I didn’t do anything there; it was just a test to see if they’d match up and give +10. If the entry had been planned, I’d have exited much earlier with a single averaging trade.
I think 32 days was the maximum. I didn’t log in via the system, which I mentioned straight away; I posted a screenshot of that on the forum, followed by a screenshot showing the position’s closure and its duration.
But I didn’t do anything there; it was just a test to see if they’d match up and give +10. If the entry had been planned, I’d have exited much earlier with a single averaging trade.
32 days plus 10 – I’m a bit hesitant to ask, but what was the drawdown?
Let’s start by saying that if the entry hadn’t been a test trade for the sake of argument, but a properly planned one, that would have been better than trading the euro/dollar and blowing yet another account on a margin call.
In Forex, the main objective is to preserve your deposit, not to blow it in a couple of weeks trading major pairs.
P.S. I was a bit puzzled by the ‘clever’ pair trading
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P.S. I’ve just closed a position I’d opened earlier
Everything’s closed for the weekend
Let’s start by saying that if the entry hadn’t been a test trade for the sake of argument, but had actually been properly planned, that would have been better than trading the euro/dollar and blowing yet another account on a margin call.
In forex, the main aim is to preserve your deposit, not to blow it in a couple of weeks trading major pairs.
P.S. I was a bit puzzled by the ‘clever’ pair trading
--
P.S. I’ve just closed the position I’d opened earlier
Everything’s closed for the weekend
Vitaly, you mentioned the rule above: Close the position using a robot or manually.
It’s precisely this robot for closing the position that’s missing. It’s the simplest one, with minimal settings. If the profit on such-and-such a ‘magik’ is … then ‘Close all Positions’.
Perhaps you could write an expert advisor or script like that? I’ll start testing it straight away.
Close the bundle using the robot or by hand
I didn’t write that – a reply from the AI
Yes, I’ll post the robot and the indicators at the weekend; I’m still fine-tuning them. I’ve also updated IndiSignal.
Thank you! The main thing for me is that the robot has a parameter to ‘Close when profit reaches a certain number of pips’. Specifically, in pips. I’ll be adjusting this range.
This won’t work in points due to differences in lot sizes and the volatility of currency pairs; it can only be closed based on cash value. It’s very simple to calculate.
Here’s a real-life example:
This won’t work at price points due to differences in lot sizes and the volatility of the currency pairs; only closing at the spot price will work. It’s very simple to calculate.
Well, we have a certain spread range, measured in pips. We take profit within this range, which is measured in pips.
Well, build the bot however you think is best, then explain it to us. The main thing is not to have to do the maths in your head )
Well, we have a certain spread range, measured in pips. We take our profit within this range, which is measured in pips.
Well, build the bot however you think is best, then explain it to us. The main thing is not to do the maths in your head )
I’ve shown the results from open trades, which prove that calculating in pips is incorrect.
The same goes for the spread: we calculate it as a percentage.