Pair trading and multicurrency arbitrage. The showdown. - page 297
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much easier
that’s why
in other words, a virus has appeared in the retail sector ;)
As a result, two currency pairs are being traded (AUDCHF && EURGBP)
and this is no longer in line with the algorithm and hasn’t been analysed: the spread, lot sizes, the overall direction of EURGBP, and the interdependence
the outcome of the trade is unpredictable in this case
This was a test example to show that this is not the right way to proceed
The report shows that the two pairs are indeed superfluous and have only added to the costs
As a result, two currency pairs are being traded (AUDCHF && EURGBP
Please refresh the chart manually from time to time.
The indicator is very complex, and if a bar for a particular symbol does not open immediately, the table will not be fully updated. There are checks in place, but there are still some shortcomings.
I’ve re-uploaded an updated version – the update has been fixed, and I’ve also added a feature to display pairs for which there are open positions.
Please refresh the graph manually from time to time.
By the way, the processor is handling the load well, at around 23% CPU utilisation. And there’s another thing I don’t quite understand: alerts are triggered when utilisation reaches 51%. But I need a higher percentage.
Is there any way to adjust this threshold for the alerts? There’s a ‘Threshold’ setting at the top of the table. Perhaps that’s the one for the alerts?
By the way, the processor is handling the load well, with a CPU utilisation of around 23 per cent. And there’s another thing I don’t quite understand: alerts are triggered when utilisation reaches 51 per cent. But I need a higher percentage.
Is there any way to adjust this threshold for the alerts? There’s a ‘Threshold’ setting at the top of the table. Perhaps that’s the one for the alerts?
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The processor should be under load; I can’t check that myself.
The problem with updating the table is that even performing a full recalculation once every 5 minutes puts a huge load on the system. I’m using 105 currency pairs, and they all need updating; and if you include the USD – which I strongly advise against – then that makes 210 pairs.
It’s literally only been a month since I created this signal-finding indicator; I’m trying to incorporate the euro and the pound into my trading, but very cautiously.
I haven’t used the dollar, euro or pound before, but I won’t be using the dollar, and in all likelihood I’ll rule out the pound as well – I’m still testing it.
A little later, I’ll upload another tool that calculates historical equity and opens/closes positions.
It’s only been a month since I created this signal-finding indicator; I’m trying to incorporate it into my trading of the euro and the pound, but I’m proceeding very cautiously.
I’ve been keeping an eye on it. And today, for some reason, the yellow lines are moving in such a way that they exactly mirror the histogram. That’s probably not right.
I’ve been keeping an eye on it. And today, for some reason, the yellow lines are moving in such a way that they exactly mirror the histogram. That’s probably not right.
Your lot size hasn’t been calculated correctly; it looks like a history error
It should look like this for all symbols; the line is only straight when pairs with different trading sessions are selected