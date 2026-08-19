Pair trading and multicurrency arbitrage. The showdown. - page 145
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That's what I've got so far today.
about gold - just a pullback, and then as it turns out; about the pound more long-term.
Renatov's EUR, CHF - uncertainty. It seems that EURCHF cross is quite good down on H4(it is a cross, for a significant period of time and it is not EUR vs CHF, no need to confuse crosses and pairs). ,
but individually neither EUR or CHF are doing well.
which means that all of them together can discharge/deflate into nothing or with high volatility.
just like gold and pound can go up - all conclusions are based on charts, and they only provide information but do not determine the future.
I've traded it myself - I know. It works.
repeatedly - left - right 10 pg.branch of babblokos: "You can't take a big profit on pair trading" - it is clear that these are records - but IMHO it is possible to take a big profit.
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/140716/page375#comment_7157542
#3 This is not Alexander (screenshot from OpenFX) - it is hrenFX depo accelerated, but he used slightly different principles - not paired... No one knows the exact TS.
#3 This is not Alexandra (screenshot from OpenFX) - it is hrenFX depo accelerated, but he used slightly different principles - not paired... Nobody knows the exact TS.
Yes, I know all that. I'm talking about something else - I don't want to re-send links here as he recommended (and maybe he did) - I myself used to trade on the trend on one pair - when with fills. There he described how to refill the varic.....
And you get a lot... you can double it. For one sliding....
That's what he seems to be saying:
"@page { size: 21cm 29.7cm; margin: 2cm } p { margin-bottom: 0.25cm; direction: ltr; colour: #000000; line-height: 115%; orphans: 2; widows: 2; background: transparent } p.western { font-family: "Times New Roman", serif; font-size: 12pt; so-language: ru-RU } p.cjk { font-family: "Times New Roman", serif; font-size: 12pt; so-language: zh-CN } p.ctl { font-family: "Times New Roman", serif; font-size: 12pt; so-language: ar-SA } a:visited { colour: #800080; text-decoration: underline } a:link { colour: #0000ff; text-decoration: underline }
first the system was designed for one pair - and only then were legs invented that practically Guarantee a daily circuit breakdown - read achieving take profit of at least 50 pips"
Here he writes
"
there were 219 trades made on both legs.
the maximum lot reached 11 initial lots - 2 times for all trades...
1
141
2
37
3
19
4
12
5
2
6
2
7
2
9
2
11
2
table of how many trades by what lots were....
approximate equity chart
---
on the first leg - max drawdown was -605p somewhere in March - total +3009 - max lot in the leg was = 9
on the second leg - max drawdown was -696p 0 total +2998 - max lot was = 11 initial lots
---
and that's without Aggressive MM :) - just bet = loss/profit - but you can also Pyramid - because we know in advance approximate TP - about 50 pips - and if you charge a couple of fills at levels +15 +30...35 pips - yes, if fills get into the trawl - there is a racket in general :) - but we can of course work without doles - we are not limited to the euro and the pound - we have a lot of majors and any portfolios can be put in here at the same time :)
"
I am not going to prove anything to anyone here - there is a lot of things in the babblokos branch.
His post there (who is interested - look there yourself) is the gist of it:
To top up at increased volumes after sliding towards the stall.... knowing from history the approximate level of crossing:
1. dolivayut on fractals - if one on the symbol dolivayut, and on the second dolivayut (there he has his own fractals - with interpretation) the essence of it does not change.
2. through a certain step aggressive like 10 real pips at a breakdown in 60 pips - count it yourself....
3. ... in the branch option ...
as a result, such situation when such fills burn out in full volume - happens - but not often..... Yes and on one symbol when on one symbol when on a trend to refill on stop orders for example.
on increased volumes - the same thing - not often but can be... in the end the profit is big. In relation to the deposit.
This means that it is possible to trade on such a TS and make a big profit.
I just mean that perhaps we need more positive, and if someone doesn't know how to prepare it - then he doesn't know how to prepare it for trading, that's all.... :-)
this is how I'm doing today.
about gold - just a pullback, and then as it turns out; about the pound more long-term.
Renatov's EUR, CHF - uncertainty. It seems that EURCHF cross is quite good down on H4(it is a cross, for a significant period of time and it is not EUR vs CHF, no need to confuse crosses and pairs). ,
but individually neither EUR nor CHF are showing anything good.
It means that everything in aggregate can discharge/deflate into nothing or with high volatility.
just like gold and pound can go up - all conclusions are based on charts, and they only provide information but do not determine the future.
Yesterday's one has already collapsed , by the way.
Then there was another one.
The third one has already started.
;)
yesterday's one has already collapsed , by the way.
and then there was another one.
The third sliding has already started.
;)
so you are just pipsing in the night ?
EURUSD, USDCHF and EURCHF since your "paired arbitrage on the whole cutlet in all its glory" have been flitting back and forth in place....
So you're just pipsing in the night?
EURUSD, USDCHF and EURCHF since your "paired arbitrage on the whole patty in all its glory" are just flitting back and forth in place.
yes yes they are ;)
yes yes, they do ;)
Good afternoon. What kind of broker is it? Which does not spread spreads at night.
Good afternoon. What kind of broker is this? One that doesn't widen spreads at night.
There are many of them.
You look at the trading conditions and the spread is fixed.
but at night it's still higher.
They all do.
many of them
you look at the trading conditions so that the spread is fixed
but at night it'll still be higher.
all of them
As a rule, the spread is wider than the volatility.
Somebody might find it useful:
currency fluctuations to usd, on M5 ... (do not pay attention to the vertical "sticks" - it is an analytical toolz and it is the effect of using modules).
scales are more or less respected, and it seems that if we tune it completely, the lines will be similar in magnitude and practically synchronous.
the main thing is simultaneity of events:
shifts/shifts between separate ones only at the same time and only together with a general and significant change of rates and not very often.
and these moments are usually at a strictly designated time, and it is usually known in advance. A countable number of regular events per day.
the rest of the time everyone is just straight up making noise.