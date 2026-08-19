Pair trading and multicurrency arbitrage. The showdown. - page 277
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Of course it's simple, but between the different exchanges, you have to do some math, the calculations are different in terms of money.
dollars, roubles, etc.
If you don't calculate it right, you won't make any money.
This is arbitrage, trades are mainly on the output of unemployment or US inflation.
On nonfarms there is such a movement that real trading will differ from tester trading like heaven and earth due to prohibitive slippages.
Also, what is your instrument comparison? We compare every tick.
On nonfarms, there is such movement that real trading will be different from tester trading as heaven and earth due to prohibitive slippages.
Yeah, it's a lot of action
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For a long time, the reaction to nonfarms is about the same as a speech in the Palace of Culture of some local deputy's assistant.
That kind of news has been irrelevant for a long time.
What's relevant now
On nonfarms there is such a movement that real trading will be different from tester trading as heaven and earth due to prohibitive slippages.
and if there is a gap between Friday and Monday, the slippage can kill everything previously earned
Trades last no more than 10 seconds. Two exits, either short stop or trawl with wiring. It is impossible to get to the transition Friday - Monday
You're not kidding. I did something similar with GBPJPY spot and GBPJPY binaries.... manually. The result was small hedged gains, small hedged losses and sometimes double gains. But holy exploding stress ball, Batman! I quit after only 1 week.
It's not possible to do it manually, only automatic trading. We have 6 instruments in the calculation, you can't follow everything with your eyes.