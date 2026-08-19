Pair trading and multicurrency arbitrage. The showdown. - page 273
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Oh, that reminds me.
I've been through it all.
a lot of thoughts and new thoughts and tested old thoughts.
The important thing is to understand
price movement depends on open orders and nothing else.
and the process of opening an order is different for everyone, statistically it is 50/50.
and if the quoter needs to add, for example, a strike, he will drive the quote down and vice versa.
I think that's how the balance is set up, so that they don't earn more than they lose.
If the balance wasn't at zero, how could you not lose to forex yourself?
You give him the spread and it's fine.
And if you've already given him the spread, it's a loss from the start, right?
So the only task of forex is to attract clients, and more of them.
if the balance wasn't at zero, how do you not lose to forex yourself?
Give him the spread and it's fine.
and if you've already given the spread, it's an immediate loss, right?
So the only purpose of the spread is to attract clients, and more of them.
All right, balance sheet's sorted out,
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but there's one more problem, which is an extension of understanding the market.
---
there are three people in the market: a seller and two buyers.
the seller sells 3 boxes of matches for 10 roubles, one buyer is looking for a box of matches for 5 roubles, the second buyer is looking for a box of matches for 6 roubles.
they all meet, what will be the price of matches at the market?
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It's been clear for a long time that this is a casino.
If you solve the problem, calculate the loss of each )))).
there will be no one in profit!
---
that's what parity is!
and this is the moment of price formation of all electronic markets.
---
© new-rena
ahahaha
and this is what "news" looks like:
the flat after 19 has not occurred and you can't trade pullbacks.
By the way, since the topic has been turned into a rubbish dump, this is the last post here.
and this is what "news" looks like:
the flat after 19 has not occurred and you can't trade pullbacks.
By the way, since the topic has been turned into a rubbish dump, this is the last post here.
Maxim, you realise that for each currency to have a price, it has to be compared to something, i.e. compared.
That's why they made currency pairs.
The currency itself doesn't exist.
and that's exactly what you've got:an attempt to draw some curves that have no meaning at all.
and this is what "news" looks like:
the flat after 19 has not occurred and you can't trade pullbacks.
By the way, since the topic has been turned into a rubbish dump, this is the last post here.
The red top CHF, and the bottom orange EUR?
The red line is the dollar, and it's aligned with the average for clarity (to see that the evening contraction has not occurred).
PS/ on the screen - yesterday's CHF is green, GBP is blue; you can clearly see how at the peak of the trading session they were disrupted and mutually reversed.