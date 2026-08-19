Pair trading and multicurrency arbitrage. The showdown. - page 276
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I confirm this type of arbitrage works.
I showed pictures here, but no one started trading this way.
One thing I don't understand, why do you have to trade on the news when you can calculate the difference? Or is it better to have a trading signal that coincides with the news?
If it is not on impulse (such impulses are nonnicks or inflation), there is a lot of rubbish. There is a lot of filtering from the spread to the difference with instruments filters. Now is not the same arbitrageur that was, eh shoe brokers in louboutins).
I don't quite understand what you mean by inter-species arbitrage?
Right now there are such discrepancies as spot and futures, for example.I've traded this kind of thing, it's fine: slowly but surely in the plus.
I'm not quite sure what you mean by the phrase interspecies arbitration?
there's a lot of discrepancies right now.
It seems to be like that, but everything goes in different directions. Okay, I will tell you a secret, trading in major indices of the US and Dax40. In order to process one signal there is a comparison of 7 instruments. If you trade one instrument against the other, you will only lose.)
That's understandable.
I'll tell you too, no problem.
ED futures and EURUSD
they are basically the same instrument, you just need to calculate everything well, statistics are desirable.
at the end of the futures I always got the same, I don't know how it is now.
pips 300-600 for 3 months on one of the sides, or on both, as it turns out, ironclad.
here ED with different expiry date and EURUSD:
before getting into this, read the stock trading section of this forumhere interspecies+interexchange
that's understandable
I'll say it too, no problem.
ED futures and EURUSD
they are basically the same instrument, you just need to calculate everything well, statistics are desirable.
at the end of the futures I always got the same, I don't know how it is now.
pips 300-600 for 3 months on one of the sides, or on both, as it turns out, ironclad.
here ED with different expiry date and EURUSD:
that's understandable
I'll say it too, no problem.
ED futures and EURUSD
they are basically the same instrument, you just need to calculate everything well, statistics are desirable.
at the end of the futures I always got the same, I don't know how it is now.
pips 300-600 for 3 months on one of the sides, or on both, as it turns out, ironclad.
here ED with different expiry date and EURUSD:
before getting into this, read the stock trading section of this forum
Also, what is your comparison of instruments? We compare every tick .
When optimising do you take spread, slippage and execution time into account?
what slippage?
I look at the terminal once a week, just for fun )
here you open trades and forget about them until the expiry date.Here you need to take into account leverage, cost per pip, etc.
what kind of slippage?
I looked at the terminal once a week, just for fun )
here I opened trades and forgot until the expiry date
So it's a completely different kind of arbitrage. We have price arbitrage, simple maths. And yes, we do have inter-species latency.
of course it's simple, but between different exchanges, you have to do some maths, the calculations are different in terms of money.
dollars, roubles, etc.
If you don't get the math right, you can't make any money.
U.S. indices
It's very risky.
There's no point in catching the news, it's fine.